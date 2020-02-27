The 2020 fishing licenses will go on sale starting Sunday March 1st. This gives anglers one month to purchase their new license which is required by April 1st of each year. While ice fishing continues for most of the state, the southern areas of the Lower Peninsula had questionable ice once again.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Had water and slush on top. Anglers were catching some perch and while a few were 8-9 inches, most were under 7 inches and were found off the beach access when jigging wax worms or minnows on the bottom in 8 to 30 feet. Some bigger fish 7-9 inches were caught off the boat launch in 7 to 13 feet. One splake was caught off the beach when using a minnow at dusk.
Lake Charlevoix: Anglers could be seen east of Hemmingway Point. Some were looking for lake herring but no reports of any caught. A couple walleye were caught in the South Arm near East Jordan and in Dutchman’s Bay.
Kalkaska County: Anglers were getting a few brown trout on Bear Lake and Guernsey Lake. Try a jigging spoon with minnows and wigglers or tip-ups with minnows off the access site in 30 feet or so.
Grand Traverse County: Some smelt were caught on Green Lake.
Benzie County: River fishing was picking up.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing continues for walleye, pike, and panfish.
Manistee River: Steelhead anglers found some fish during the warm-up.
Osceola County: The inland lakes were producing some panfish.
Mecosta County: Lake Mecosta continues to produce pike, perch and sunfish. Brockway Lake was producing sunfish and the occasional crappie. Morley Pond had pike, perch and panfish. Lower Evans had slower catch rates with only a few small catches of perch and sunfish.
Oceana County: Fishing was slow with poor ice conditions on the west side of the county. East side lakes had fishable ice, but the activity was slow.
Pentwater River: Steelhead fishing was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Though fishing had slowed, a good number of anglers were targeting burbot.
Montmorency County: Anglers on East Twin Lake did well for perch. West Twin has been slow. McCormick Lake had lots of brown trout being caught. Splake were caught in Clear Lake and Lake Avalon.
Grand Lake: Was producing perch and some walleye.
Fletchers Pond: Anglers caught pike, perch and panfish.
Higgins Lake: Is producing lots of small perch along with a few keepers. Good lake trout action near the bottom in 70 to 100 feet. A few brown trout were caught on the north end. The fish were suspended in 20 to 40 feet. Anglers are getting a few pike and the smelt bite was coming back in 30 to 65 feet.
Houghton Lake: Anglers may want to bring cleats for easier travel on the ice. While the pressure cracks were closed-up, caution still needs to be used as strong winds can open them up again. Not much to report on walleye however anglers have caught bluegills and a few pike. Crappie were caught on the north end.
Tawas: Fishing was slow with only a few walleye and lake trout caught in the evening when jigging spoons or rapalas tipped with minnows in 17 to 22 feet.
Au Gres: Had slow fishing in Eagle Bay Marina with only a couple bluegill or rock bass taken on wax worms and a couple pike on tip-ups with minnows. The odd walleye or perch were caught at the Pine River access when using jigs tipped with minnows in 5 to 8 feet. Several pike and one lake trout were caught on tips-ups with minnows at North Port Marina.
Gladwin County: A few perch were caught on Wiggins Lake.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon Lake: Attention Anglers: A ship will be departing from the Mart Dock at noon on Saturday per the Coast Guard. The Mart Dock is on the southeast end of the lake not far from Heritage Landing so anglers will need to aware. Those fishing near the sand docks caught perch however after the sun and warm temperatures the shoreline ice had broken up.
Walleye were caught off 2nd Street however some anglers went through the ice and no one had been out since. Pike were caught off Heritage Landing when using tip-ups with golden shiners. Cold weather by the end of the week might help with the ice however anglers need to use a spud and extreme caution if venturing out.
Muskegon River: Catch rates were slow as anglers did not have much luck.
White River: Fishing was slow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.