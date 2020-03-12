Pike and walleye season on the Upper Peninsula Great Lakes, the St. Marys River and inland waters as well as all the Lower Peninsula inland waters will close at midnight on March 15th. The season is open all year on the Lower Peninsula Great Lakes, Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River and the Detroit River. Musky season on all the Great Lakes and inland waters as well as the St. Marys River will also close at midnight on March 15th.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Still had ice and anglers were catching splake when jigging minnows in 20 to 30 feet. Most were caught in the middle north basin, but a few were found across from the boat launch in the southwest basin. The fish were on the bottom or were suspended 10 feet from the bottom. Perch are still being caught off the beach access and at the boat launch when jigging either minnows or wax worms though wax worms were taking more fish. Anglers are sorting through a lot of small ones to get a few keepers.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Still had ice fishing opportunities for pike, walleye and panfish.
Manistee River: Water levels were good so far and steelhead numbers are improving. Steelhead and the odd salmon were found in Bear Creek.
Manistee Lake: Boat anglers launching from Arthur Street caught crappie and perch.
Pere Marquette River: Steelhead fishing is improving.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Higgins Lake: Still had fishable ice. Good size lake trout were found on the bottom in 80 to 100 feet. Most were using tip-ups with smelt and golden shiners or tube jigs. Perch anglers are getting lots of small fish. Smelt can be found in 40 to 60 feet.
Houghton Lake: Anglers are still ice fishing however watch for the pressure cracks and open water between Long Point and the Heights and from Long Point to the west. Anglers can get on from the north and south DNR Launches but the west launch was still in bad shape. Be sure to bring cleats for easier travel.
Panfish have been caught in 8 to 12 feet with perch minnows, wax worms and spikes. Bluegills were found on the north end and behind Arby’s.
Tawas: Several lake trout were caught by pier anglers casting body baits or still-fishing with minnows. Boat anglers have caught lake trout and a couple walleye when trolling body baits.
Tawas River: Boat anglers were launching from the ramp at Gateway Park. A few pike were caught when casting a rapala.
Au Gres: The ice here is pretty much gone. The Pine River still had some which should be gone soon.
Au Gres River: Still had some ice so boats were not able to get out. The river should be open soon. Some steelhead were caught at the Singing Bridge by anglers in kayaks trolling body baits just offshore and a few were surf fishing with spawn.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
As the ice comes off the lakes, pike move into shallow areas to spawn. Walleye will begin moving further up into the rivers for spawning as well. River fishing is in full swing for steelhead. The Grand, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Rivers are producing good numbers using spawn under a bobber, drifting spawn, or plugging. Coho salmon are moving earlier than normal. Fishing has been good, and some fish have made it all the way up to South Haven, Holland and Port Sheldon.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Steelhead fishing continues to improve with the warmer temperatures. Those fishing up near the 6th Street Dam have taken fish on spawn or wobble glo’s. Walleye can still be found off the east wall and down near the Fulton Street Bridge.
Grand River near Lansing: Water levels were on the high side after the rain which made fishing a little more difficult. This is the time of year to find pike and walleye below the dams before they start spawning. Most anglers use minnows for both however plastics will also take walleye.
Muskegon: Pier anglers caught a couple steelhead at the elbow.
Muskegon Lake: The ice is gone and when the winds allow, anglers have caught a few perch on the west side near the marina at Harbor Towne. Most were in kayaks as the docks had not been put in yet. Walleye were caught off 2nd Street when trolling crank baits or in the channel when jigging blade baits.
Muskegon River: Water levels were up a bit but still fishable.
