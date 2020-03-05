With warmer weather this week, it will be important to pay close attention to deteriorating ice conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice shanties must be removed once the ice can no longer support them safely. It is the angler’s responsibility to remove their shanty before it falls through the ice.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Splake fishing picked up for those using blues on the bottom in 20 to 30 feet around the north basin and the island. Most were about 16 inches. Perch were caught off the beach access site with minnows and wax worms, but many were small.
Traverse City: Any ice in the area was spotty at best and there has not been much in the way of open water fishing as strong winds have kept smaller boats off the bigger waters. Steelhead runs in the area are slow.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Anglers continue to catch pike, walleye and panfish. The occasional bass has been caught and immediately released.
Manistee River: Had reports of some chrome steelhead taken at Tippy Dam. No big numbers yet however a few fish were starting to move.
Pere Marquette River: Steelhead fishing will only get better as we move closer to spring. Water temperatures were still a bit cold running in the mid to upper 30’s. Those fly fishing are hooking some fish.
Pentwater River: Sun and warmer temperatures should help improve the steelhead bite by the weekend.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Ice fishing continues. Most anglers were using snowmobiles or 4-wheelers. Anglers are getting walleye and perch. Pike were hitting tip-ups with minnows. A good number of burbot have also been caught.
Mullett Lake: Also has good ice and the bite did improve. A lot of shanties could be seen off Topinabee. Anglers have caught walleye and perch. Pike can usually be found on the south end near the Indian River.
Fletchers Pond: The panfish bite was starting to improve.
Higgins Lake: The ice is holding however a 4-wheeler on the channel and lagoon at the South State Park did go through the ice. The smelt bite was good lake wide in 40 to 60 feet. Lake trout can still be found on the bottom in 70 to 100 feet when using tip-ups with smelt and golden shiners or when jigging a variety including cast masters and tube jigs. The perch bite was good however anglers are sorting through a lot of small ones to get a few keepers.
Houghton Lake: Still has ice however the shoreline ice is breaking up fast and there are areas with open water. Anglers are starting to remove their shanties before much more of the shoreline ice disappears. Those fishing found a few crappie and bluegill about 6 feet down in 10 feet of water. Pike are still being caught.
Tawas: Most of the ice had blown out and while some of it refroze, anglers are being warned to STAY OFF THE ICE as conditions are not safe.
Au Gres: The ice blew out near the Pine River and Palmer Road. A couple anglers inside Eagle Bay Marina caught small perch and bluegills on minnows or wax worms. A few pike were taken inside Northport Marina.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Ice quality will deteriorate quickly this week. Anglers will need to use extreme caution on any remaining ice. The warm weather may push steelhead upstream especially in the St. Joseph and the Kalamazoo Rivers. Water levels were pretty much normal but may increase as the snow melts.
New Buffalo: Pier anglers continue to target coho when using spawn on the bottom.
Galien River: Continues to produce a few coho near the mouth.
St. Joseph River: Water levels were up but the clarity is good for this time of year. The fish ladders have been cleaned of all debris. The Fish Cam at the Berrien Springs ladder is up and running and can be viewed at https://paddleandpole.com/berrien-springs-fish-cam/. Good numbers of steelhead were observed moving up the fish ladder at Berrien Springs including a mix of fresh fish and those that have been in the river for a while. Fishing pressure at the dam was light. No steelhead or anglers were observed at the Niles or Buchanan fish ladders.
