The warm-up helped with the steelhead bite and more anglers were out. Boat anglers were also taking advantage of what could be some of the last open water fishing in certain areas of the Lower Peninsula. Most were targeting walleye, pike, muskie and panfish. Calm winds allowed pier anglers to get out this week.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Overall: While the inland lakes were starting to freeze over, there is no safe ice to report. With light winds this week, pier anglers have been able to get out and target steelhead and whitefish. Steelhead can still be found in the rivers.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Still had ice but no safe ice. Both lakes could very well open back up with the warmer temperatures.
Manistee: Surface water temperatures were in the mid to high 40’s. Pier anglers should find some steelhead.
Manistee River: Steelhead were in the deeper holes through the cold front however the bite should pick up with the warmer temperatures this week. Most were fishing below Tippy Dam.
Pere Marquette River: Continued to produce steelhead. The fish were bouncing back after the cold spell so the bite should be good for the next week or so.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Alpena: Surface water temperatures were in the mid 40’s. Those targeting walleye were casting body baits. Whitefish spearing can be good this time of year.
Thunder Bay River: Those fishing up near the 9th Street Dam might find the occasional Atlantic salmon or steelhead.
Houghton Lake: Was iced over except for the open water between Long Point and Brian’s Marina. A few anglers were staying close to shore and fishing in shallow waters for bluegill and crappie. Those fishing open water at the Reedsburg Dam caught crappie.
Lake St. Helen: Also had ice, however anglers were fishing in shallow waters only for panfish.
Tawas: Those on the state dock were targeting whitefish which move in to spawn this time of year. Try a small hook with a wax worm or single egg. Those seeking burbot were taking fish when using minnows.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
St. Joseph: Pier anglers continued to target steelhead and whitefish. Most were using fresh spawn.
Kalamazoo River: Had a good number of steelhead below Allegan.
Grand Haven: Pier anglers jigging for whitefish reported the action ws picking up.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Had fair to good steelhead action for those drifting spawn and beads below the 6th Street Dam. Walleye were hitting on minnows. Steelhead have been caught in both the Rogue River and near Ionia in Prairie Creek.
Grand River at Lansing: A few anglers were heading out. This is a good time to fish below the dams for pike, walleye, smallmouth bass and even catfish.
Muskegon: Those jigging in the channel were getting whitefish. Small glow jigs are working best. Some were getting 3 to 5 fish. Walleye were moving into the channel.
Muskegon Lake: A few perch were found near the sand docks in 45 to 50 feet. Walleye were caught by shore anglers or boat anglers when drifting blade baits. A few were found 10 to 12 feet down in front of the North State Park when trolling crank baits.
Muskegon River: Water levels were coming down. Steelhead fishing improved with the warm-up. Try casting small spinners and crank baits or flies and beads.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Surface water temperatures were in the mid to upper 30’s. Those fishing the marinas were targeting panfish when using wax worms, a piece of crawler or minnows. A couple walleye were caught off the Metro Park at night when casting rapalas.
Lake St. Clair: Conditions were ideal the past few days, however not many people were fishing. Boat anglers will find some docks in at the ramps. Muskie reports have been fair. Most action was happening on the southern end of the lake. The best reports have been panfish in the canals where shore anglers were breaking through the skim ice.
St. Clair River: Not many boats anglers were going out, however the shore anglers were doing well for walleye.
Saginaw Bay: Surface water temperatures inside the bay were in the 30’s.
