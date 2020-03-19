Though anglers are still ice fishing in the northern regions of the state, the shoreline ice is breaking up and making it harder for anglers to get on and off the ice. Where the waters have opened-up, docks are slowly being installed.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Ice conditions were unknown. Fishing slowed with no reports of splake caught. The north middle basin was still the best spot to target them while jigging spoons with minnows in 20 to 30 feet. At times, anglers did better when jigging suspended or fishing on the bottom. A few perch were still found off the beach access when jigging minnows and wax worms in 8 to 15 feet.
Lake Charlevoix: The South Arm still had ice and a few anglers were getting perch on tip-ups.
Elk Lake: In Antrim County was producing some nice lake trout. Fishing may be limited as ice along the shoreline is getting bad.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Anglers were still ice fishing although the ice is becoming more and more questionable. Areas with moving water have opened and the shoreline is starting to open.
Manistee: Pier anglers were getting some steelhead. Once the waters clear up, fishing should be decent for steelhead and brown trout.
Manistee River: Steelhead are in the river however there have been no great reports coming in.
Ludington: Pier fishing should improve for steelhead and brown trout.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Had anglers targeting steelhead however there were no hookups and no fish were seen jumping at the dam.
Burt Lake: Still had ice and some were still taking snowmobiles out. Most were targeting panfish as walleye and pike season are closed.
Mullett Lake: The ice was holding as anglers target crappie and perch.
Higgins Lake: A couple anglers are still heading out. The shoreline is breaking up in areas where there are natural springs. Anglers continue to look for smelt in 40 feet or so and perch in 10 to 15 feet. Those looking for rainbow trout are getting on at the North State Park and fishing between the park and the Conference Center.
Houghton Lake: Still had some ice however ice fishing looks to be done for the season as finding a safe pathway out and back is becoming much more difficult as the shoreline ice deteriorates. There is open water just south of the North Bay. Anglers are now starting to fish open water including near the Reedsburg Dam.
Tawas: Pier anglers caught lake trout when still-fishing with minnows or casting spoons and body baits. There is one dock in and those trolling and jigging in 10 to 25 feet or more with spoons and body baits caught lake trout and walleye.
Au Gres: There is one dock in at the launch. A brown trout was caught by a perch angler using minnows off Palmer Road. A few anglers were fishing the Pine River however no fish were caught as it is still a bit too cold for suckers. Several campers were setting up along the Rifle River for the sucker run but no reports had come in yet.
Au Gres River: A few lake trout were caught when trolling body baits. A couple steelhead and the occasional sucker were caught upstream of the boat launch.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Those fishing the smaller lakes are starting to catch crappie as the bite picks up.
St. Joseph River: Steelhead including fresh fish have been caught all the way up to Berrien Springs.
South Haven: Had pier anglers targeting steelhead and coho.
Grand Haven: Also had pier anglers targeting steelhead and coho.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Anglers were catching a good number of steelhead including some fresh fish which are hitting on a variety of live and artificial baits such as jigs with spawn, flies, beads and wobble glo’s. A good number of steelhead are also being caught in the Rogue River, mainly on jigs tipped with wax worms.
Grand River near Lansing: A few channel cats have been caught by those using cut bait upstream of Moore’s Park. On the right day, the smallmouth action was good for those using minnows, plastics, rattle traps or small spoons.
Muskegon: Pier anglers and those surf casting have caught steelhead.
Muskegon Lake: Boat anglers are catching perch near the channel though they are doing some searching to find them. When the winds allow, fish were also caught near the Bear Lake channel.
Muskegon River: Water levels were still a bit high but fishable. Both winter fish and some fresh fish are being caught in deeper water. Spawn and beads seem to work best. Those fly fishing with black stone flies were also getting fish.
