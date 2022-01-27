U.P. BOW program canceled
MARQUETTE —The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced this winter’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman weekend program set for Feb. 25-27, 2022 in Marquette County has been canceled because of a surge in Michigan coronavirus cases.
This winter was to mark the 21st annual winter BOW gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. For the latest developments, visit Michigan.gov/BOW, where you can sign-up for BOW email updates.
Small game opportunities continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Hunters, did you know that your base license lets you pursue cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, fox and gray squirrel statewide through March 31? These seasons offer plenty of time and opportunity to make the most of winter. Find details in the 2021 Hunting Digest, available at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests; michigan.gov/SmallGame; or contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.
Apply to be a conservation officer
LANSING — There’s just a little over a month to go until the Feb. 28 application deadline for Michigan’s two conservation officer academies this year. An in-service training program is being offered to anyone who either:
- Holds a current Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards license (this includes current local, county or state law enforcement officers), or
- Is eligible to immediately be licensed upon employment and also meets the DNR’s hiring requirements.
All other applicants will be eligible for enrollment in an MCOLES basic training academy to meet the training standards. After successfully completing the MCOLES academy, recruits will receive specialized training on natural resource laws and regulations, as well as marine, off-road vehicle and snowmobile operation. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age upon activation of an MCOLES license. Neither a college education nor any previous law enforcement, fishing or hunting experience is needed. Contact F/Lt. Jason Wicklund at 906-284-1933.
Happy Trees 5K
TRAVERSE CITY — DNR's Bob Ross-inspired Happy Little Virtual 5K/Run for the Trees accelerates tree-planting and forest protection in state parks and recreation areas. This year’s virtual event takes place between Earth Day and Arbor Day, April 22-29. Sign up by March 1. Registration is $34 and includes T-shirt, finisher’s medal, commemorative bib number and shipping. For more information, contact Michelle O’Kelly, DNR Parks and Recreation Division, at OKellyM1@Michigan.gov.
UP winter fishing access pilot
BARAGA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a pilot program to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations.
The 25 locations – situated across 11 of the U.P.’s 15 counties – are DNR boating access sites managed for recreational boating.
An evaluation will take place at the end of the winter, which will assess several things, including how often the plowed sites are used and whether damage occurs to the access ramps, which has been a concern.
Locations to have boating access sites plowed this winter include:
- Baraga County: Vermilac Lake, Silver River
- Chippewa County: Conley Point
- Delta County: Little Bay de Noc
- Dickinson County: Lake Louise
- Houghton County: South Entry of Portage Canal
- Iron County: Indian Lake, Swan Lake, Lake Mary, Lake Emily, Lake Ellen
- Keweenaw County: Gratiot Lake, Lake Medora, Lake Bailey
- Luce County: Little Lake Harbor, Kak’s Lake, Big Manistique Lake
- Mackinac County: South Manistique Lake, Big Manistique Lake and Millecoquins Lake
- Marquette County: Lake Michigamme, Greenwood Reservoir, Johnson Lake, Big Shag Lake
- Schoolcraft County: Big Spring Landing
Entities partnering with the DNR to clear the access sites include the county road commissions in Baraga, Chippewa, Dickinson, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette and Schoolcraft counties, Forsyth Township, Bayshore Resort Bait & Tackle, South Shore Fishing Association and Gwinn Bait & Tackle.
Organizations or individuals interested in partnering to keep additional sites open, contact Stacy Haughey at WellingS1@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.