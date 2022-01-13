Elk hunt success
LANSING — Despite several days of challenging hunting conditions due to wind, snow, rain and fog, 89 percent of elk hunters filled their tags during hunt period 2, according to a Jan. 11 statement.
State hunters harvested 140 elk (88 cows, 47 bulls and five calves) during the nine-day December season.
There were 160 elk licenses issued for this hunt period, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 84 percent of antlerless hunters and 96 percent of any-elk hunters were successful in their pursuits.
The late season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. In 2021, hunters in hunt periods 1 and 2 harvested 213 elk, including all three Pure Michigan Hunt winners, who harvested bulls during hunt period 1.
Learn more about elk hunting at Michigan.gov/Elk.
Sturgeon season starts
CHEBOYGAN — Michigan’s 2022 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 5. All anglers must register online by Feb. 4 to participate.
The harvest limit for the 2022 season on Black Lake is six lake sturgeon. To prevent overfishing, Department of Natural Resources officials will close the season when either:
- The sixth fish is harvested, or
- Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season. The season will end either at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, or when one of the above scenarios is met, at which point anglers will be notified via text message and on the ice by DNR personnel that they must immediately stop fishing.
Anglers must register for the season, and those 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.
Participating anglers must bring their own 1-foot-diameter or larger bright red flag to hang on their fishing shanty to help DNR personnel identify those who are sturgeon fishing. Anyone harvesting a lake sturgeon must immediately contact DNR personnel on the ice to register the fish.
Lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in Black Lake are a collaborative effort between the Michigan DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership. Anglers should be aware of marginal ice conditions on regional lakes so far this year and use extreme caution. Find registration information at Michigan.gov/Sturgeon. and visit Michigan.gov/IceSafety for tips to stay safe on the ice.
NRC meets
LANSING — An update on the state forest roads inventory, presentation of the American Legion Award and several land transactions — including .42 acres in Benzie County — are on the Michigan Natural Resources Commission agenda.
The Jan. 13 meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Forum at the Michigan Library and Historical Center, 702 W. Kalamazoo St., in downtown Lansing. Masks are recommended for all visitors.
See the meeting’s full draft agenda at Michigan.gov/NRC. For more information or to request time to speak at the meeting, contact Victoria Lischalk at 517-599-1067 or NRC@Michigan.gov.
2022 park positions
LANSING — The DNR is looking for hundreds of seasonal workers and park rangers to work in the state’s parks, campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors this spring, summer and fall.
There are approximately 1,300 seasonal park worker positions available for tasks like information, registration, cleaning, landscaping and trail maintenance.
Complete a State of Michigan employment application. To apply, visit Michigan.gov/DNRJobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.