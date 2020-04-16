TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Manistee River weir for the past 50 years served as the only state site for the Michigan Department of Resources steelhead egg collection effort. The annual spring egg take supports the stocking of millions of fish in state waters.
But this spring the facility sits idled by COVID-19 restrictions.
The DNR in 2019 sunk $2 million into upgrading the aging facility located in Manistee County. Testing the improved efficiencies will have to wait.
The agency’s Fisheries Division manages the facility where between 3- and 4 million steelhead eggs were collected in 2019. Program officials expected to take a similar number this spring — until coronavirus social distancing constraints halted the operation.
Spring walleye egg and milt collection on the Muskegon River and at Little Bay de Noc, and muskellunge takes on the Detroit River are also canceled.
“It was a difficult decision to pull the plug on the egg-take for three species for the season. It’s a big part of our program,” said Ed Eisch, state fish production manager based in Traverse City. “It’s disheartening.”
Eisch said the decision was based on the need to preserve staff health and safety. The labor-intensive process of moving and rearing fish at state hatcheries does not allow for social distancing.
Little Manistee River flows through Lake and Manistee counties. It’s a natural spawning run for steelhead. Fertilized steelhead trout eggs collected from the river are typically sent for rearing to Oden State Fish Hatchery near Petoskey and Harrietta State Fish Hatchery west of Cadillac. The Platte River Hatchery near Honor and Thompson Hatchery near Manistique rear walleye. Wolf Lake Hatchery near Kalamazoo rears walleye and muskies.
In 2019 in Grand Traverse County alone, 16,697 steelhead stocked the Boardman River and 2,200 stocked Sand Lake. Silver Lake received 41,678 walleyes. Both 2020 species classes will be missing from future stocking efforts.
“Obviously, nobody likes it,” said Wes Newberry, spokesperson for Grand Traverse Area Sport Fishing Association. “I can understand where they’re coming from, but I’m disappointed. You’re going to lose a year class of fish. It’s not going to crash the fishery, but it’s something you don’t want to do.”
Newberry runs Nibbles Charter Service out of Frankfort. The DNR planted nearly 48,000 steelhead in Crystal Lake in Benzie County in 2019.
“It’s a put-in and take fishery, so we need our plants,” Newberry said.
Between 50 and 75 percent of eggs taken, depending on species, survive to planting maturity said Eisch. Steelhead require a year’s rearing before stocking. Thus, the canceled steelhead egg take will not immediately impact angling. Walleye eggs collected in early spring are typically ready for release by summer. Muskie stocking takes place in November outside of the northwest Michigan area.
Losing a year class is unfortunate for the fisheries, but it can and does happen naturally as a result of various environmental factors, Eisch said.
Some fisheries, like South Lake Leelanau, are self-sustaining and not reliant on stocking. Lake Leelanau ranks as one of Michigan’s top walleye lakes. According to DNR records, the last walleye plant took place in 2001.
Greg Alsip operates Lake Effect Fishing Charters on North and South Lake Leelanau. “Nine out of 10 guys who come up here come to fish walleye or bass,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of small walleye.”
Michigan waters selected for spring 2020 stocking are receiving fish, despite the egg collection pause.
“We’re proceeding as rapidly as we can because COVID is so fluid,” Eisch said. “If restrictions tighten, we don’t want to be in a position we can’t get fish in.”
Eisch said stocking is up to three weeks ahead of schedule.
“As disappointing as it is to know our stocking programs are impacted, there’s still many good angling opportunities, including those species,” he said.
