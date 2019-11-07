Rain, snow and extremely cold temperatures have kept most anglers at home. Those braving the elements have caught some walleye on the inland lakes. Pier anglers are getting steelhead, whitefish and the occasional walleye. Check out the waters that hold musky and northern pike in your area as this is the time of year to catch both species.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
All the rivers were running high. There should be some steelhead in area rivers however very few anglers have been out.
Crooked Lake: In Emmet County had a few anglers looking for perch.
Petoskey: Some anglers were targeting steelhead off the clock dock however the last report was no fish were caught. Those shore fishing just past the mouth of the Bear River caught a couple lake trout that had be released as the season is closed.
Platte River: The egg take operation in the lower river is finished. Staff plan to remove the lower weir on November 14th.
Manistee: When they can get out, pier anglers continue to target steelhead when using fresh spawn. A few whitefish were hitting on salmon eggs or wax worms.
Manistee River: Flow is a bit high and steelhead fishing was fair. Water temperatures below Tippy Dam were in the mid to high 40’s. Anglers have caught steelhead, brown trout and even the odd salmon on flies, beads, spinners and crank baits. Those wading above and below the coffer dam have caught a few fish.
Pere Marquette River: Water levels are up. Those targeting steelhead are getting a few, mainly on flies. Try an egg pattern or a bead.
Muskegon: Both pier anglers and those surf fishing continue to target steelhead. A few perch and walleye were caught at the mouth of the Muskegon Channel.
Muskegon River: Water levels were high, so most were boat fishing. Levels should come down and the waters should clear up which will help those targeting trout. Most were swinging flies, but a few were using spawn bags, spinners or crank baits. Anglers reported a fair number of fish between the mouth and Croton Dam.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan County: A few walleye anglers could be found on the inland lakes. Try Maple Bay or along the east side of Burt Lake. On Mullett Lake, try the south end near the Indian River. On Black Lake, try a crawler harness or casting a body bait on the north end.
Alpena: A few walleye could still be found near the mouth of the river when casting crank baits and jigs. This is the time of year when spear anglers start targeting whitefish.
Thunder Bay River: Those fishing up near the 9th Street Dam caught the occasional Atlantic salmon. Most were drifting and floating spawn however a couple fish were taken when casting spoons and body baits. Walleye were caught in the early morning or evening when casting body baits.
Oscoda: Pier anglers continue to target walleye when casting body baits in the early morning or late evening. The whitefish are slowly moving in and were caught when casting small spoons.
Au Sable River: Anglers were still getting a few Atlantic salmon when drifting spawn bags, casting small spoons and spinners or when stripping streamers. A few more steelhead were caught on flies or spawn bags. The occasional brown trout or brook trout were also caught. Walleye were caught in upper Foote Pond or down near the mouth when casting jigs or body baits.
Houghton Lake: Walleye fishing was picking up however no anglers have been out. The only boats out were duck hunters. Those fishing near the Reedsburg Dam were getting a few pike but no one has been out lately.
Tawas: Walleye anglers were fishing near the boat launch and off the State Dock. Early morning or late evening were best when casting lures or still-fishing with live bait.
Tawas River: The occasional walleye was caught down near the mouth.
