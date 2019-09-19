Strong winds continue to hamper fishing. While fish are moving into the river systems, warmer temperatures this week may slow the action. Those fishing the inland lakes have reported fair to good bass action and pike are starting to bite.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Lake trout were caught to the north near 5-Mile Point. The fish were 110 to 120 feet down.
Petoskey: Boat anglers were marking fish in shallow water near the breakwall and about halfway down in 130 feet, however they did not want to bite. A lake herring was caught about halfway down in 130 feet. Those casting from the breakwall and around the marina caught a couple of salmon early or late when casting spoons and crank baits or floating spawn. Those fishing from the D Pier and the “Bobber Hole” caught salmon before sunrise and after sunset.
Bear River: Catch rates were hit-or-miss at the dam and most caught coho. The chinook did make a run after the last rain and some were caught on spawn, artificial eggs or flies at the dam. A couple small brown trout and steelhead were also caught.
Charlevoix: Boat anglers were fishing near the cement plant, in shallow along the plant breakwall or in the freighter slip. Shore anglers wading near the cement plant caught a few salmon early or late with spawn, spoons or crank baits. In the channel, the smallmouth action was hit-or-miss for those using both live and artificial crawlers and leeches.
Traverse City: Fishing was slow in the East Bay. A few lake herring were caught by anglers trolling or jigging and bass were caught along the Peninsula. On the Elk River, a chinook and a coho were caught at the dam in the early morning. In the West Bay, salmon fishing was slow, but a couple of chinook were taken when trolling along the south end in the evening. A few perch were caught in Bowers Harbor, but the action was slow. Bass fishing was slow, with only a couple caught near the island or in Bowers Harbor in deeper water. On the Boardman River, a couple of chinook and coho were caught at the bridge near J & S Hamburg and at the dam in the early morning.
Frankfort: Those fishing Platte Bay reported good numbers of coho hitting mostly on spoons in the morning. Fresh chinook salmon were reported in front of the pier heads in the early morning and evening. Pier anglers were getting fresh salmon.
Betsie River: Has active fish throughout the river up to the dam.
Onekama: Boat anglers trolling 30 to 80 feet down in 80 to 115 feet caught chinook and coho salmon on spoons.
Portage Lake: Those trolling in and around the channel in 12 to 20 feet were marking fish but have not hooked any. Perch anglers off the point and the Bible Camp reported moderate catches with worms.
Manistee: Surface temperatures were about 65 degrees. Some anglers did well out deep taking chinook, coho and steelhead 70 to 100 feet down in 200 to 500 feet with spoons, flies and meat rigs. Pier fishing was slow.
Manistee River: Salmon fishing was fair to good, with more fish showing up every day. Those trout-fishing below Tippy Dam were taking fish on streamers, beads and wet flies.
Hamlin Lake: Those targeting bluegills did well in 7 to 12 feet when floating worms. Bass anglers caught largemouth along with the occasional smallmouth or pike per trip. No walleye to report. Water temperatures were near 67 degrees.
Ludington: Chinook, coho and steelhead were taken 60 to 100 feet down in waters 200 feet and deeper by anglers trolling spoons, flies and meat rigs. Surface water temperatures were up near 65 degrees. Pier fishing was slow.
Pere Marquette Lake: Some are still catching salmon with spoons and J-plugs.
Pere Marquette River: Water levels were up a bit and more fish were moving upriver including some large salmon. Trout fishing in the upper river was good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.