All the big waters are stirred up after the rain and strong winds, so fishing was a little more difficult. The inland lakes are producing bass, pike, panfish and walleye. October is a good time to head out on the inland lakes. Many anglers have now switched to hunting so you could have the whole lake to yourself!
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: A few Chinook were caught near the mouth of the river in the “Bobber Hole” and the D Pier when floating spawn under a bobber or casting spoons and crank baits.
Bear River: Water levels have gone down but were still flowing at a good rate.
Angler activity and catch rates were slow at the dam with only a couple Chinook and coho taken. Most were using spawn, artificial eggs, yarn and flies.
Charlevoix: Those jigging for salmon near the cement plant had no luck. There were still some anglers wading near the cement plant and freighter slip but very few salmon were caught. Smallmouth bass were caught in the channel when using crawlers.
Traverse City: Anglers are reminded that lake trout season is closed in both the East and the West Bay. Those targeting cisco in the East Bay had good catches when trolling or jigging however the bite did slow. Fish were found along the peninsula in 100 to 130 feet, at Deepwater Point in 70 to 120 feet or between Deepwater Point and Elk Rapids in 60 to 80 feet. Bass were caught deeper in 30 to 40 feet in the south end of the bay. In the Elk River, fishing picked up with Chinook, coho and trout taken up near the dam when using spawn in the early morning. In the West Bay, perch fishing was spotty, but a few were found in the Bowers Harbor. Suttons Bay was very slow. Fishing on the Boardman River remained slow.
Long Lake: In Grand Traverse County had slow perch fishing. The fishery is usually strong this time of year however unstable weather is no doubt the reason for the slow start. Those targeting walleye have done well.
Crystal Lake: In Benzie County was producing coho and steelhead in the early morning hours for boat anglers trolling spoons and shore anglers using spawn.
Betsie River: Still had Chinook salmon up near the Homestead Dam though the number of fish continues to drop. Coho have been caught.
Manistee: Surface temperature readings were about 61 degrees. The fish cleaning station is now closed for the season. Few were out but shore and pier anglers were getting small coho 10-15 inches with spawn. Those targeting steelhead are surfcasting or fishing from the piers.
Manistee River: Anglers are catching Chinook and steelhead. Chinook can be found throughout the system with lots of fish spawning in the upper river. The run could peak this week. Try spawn, yarn or flies. Anglers are starting to catch steelhead on spawn or beads in the lower river.
Ludington: Surface temperatures were about 62 degrees. Coho are starting to show up at Ludington State Park.
Pere Marquette River: Water levels were still high but receding. The salmon run could peak this week. Salmon have been caught in the Big South Branch as well. A good number of large fish have been reported but most are turning dark. Look for steelhead which follow the salmon and usually hit on spawn or beads.
Pentwater River: Was producing some salmon.
