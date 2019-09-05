Strong winds have once again hampered fishing conditions on both the Great Lakes and the inland lakes. Fishing should improve once the weather stabilizes. With the cooler weather, salmon are moving into the rivers, especially to the north.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A few lake trout were found 140 feet downm however calmer weather may bring the fish up higher in the water column. Anglers were marking fish, but the fish did not want to bite.
Petoskey: Some lake trout were caught 140 to 150 feet down and one salmon was found 100 feet down although the salmon are shallower as the fish were staging out in front of the marina in 30 to 50 feet. Anglers were starting to get a couple of salmon when casting from the breakwall and the docks around the marina in the early morning and at night with spoons and crank baits or when floating spawn.
Bear River: Water levels were up a bit and there was a push of salmon up to the dam. Both chinook and coho were caught with spawn, artificial eggs and flies.
Charlevoix: Pier and shore activity was very slow in the channel and over near the cement plant for those casting after dark. A couple undersize smallmouth bass were caught by pier anglers using crawlers or leeches on the bottom.
Traverse City: A few salmon were caught in the East Bay when trolling south of the M-37 launch and along the south bank, however the action was hit or miss. A couple lake herring were also caught. There was no sign of salmon in the Elk River but hopefully they will show up soon. In the West Bay, salmon fishing was slow with only a few caught by anglers trolling in the hole at the south end of the bay. Whitefish and lake herring were caught by angers jigging around Lee Point and the along the west side of the island. A few perch were found in Northport off the point and south of Bowers Harbor. A good push of salmon, mostly coho, moved into the Boardman River and were caught on skein and small jigs up near the dam. A few small rainbow and brown trout were also caught.
Frankfort: Boats trolling spoons and J-plugs between the pier heads had some luck. Most of the fish landed were taken by those jigging in the bay and those fishing from the wall. Coho are staging in Platte Bay. Anglers reported good catches in 75 to 90 feet with green and orange paddles and spinners near the bottom.
Betsie River: Chinook salmon are starting to run as anglers are reporting good numbers of large fish throughout the river.
Onekama: Those trolling spoons 75 to 90 feet down in 150 to 170 feet caught chinook.
Portage Lake: As the temperatures begin to drop, perch anglers are reporting some very nice catches including fish measuring 12 inches taken on wigglers or red worms.
Manistee: Offshore fishing was tough due to strong winds. When they could get out, anglers found the better fishing was 80 to 100 feet down in 200 to 500 feet for chinook, coho and steelhead when trolling spoons and meat rigs. Pier fishing was a bit slow, but a few were taken by those casting spoons early or late.
Manistee Lake: Had a lot of anglers. Some reported success when trolling or jigging with artificial baits.
Manistee River: Salmon fishing has definitely begun as fish have been caught in the lower river. Water temperatures have been favorable with the cooler weather.
Ludington: Fishing was tough when the lake rolled over and the water was warm from top to bottom. Most anglers were heading deep and targeting the top 80 to 100 feet in 200 to 400 feet where they caught chinook, coho and steelhead on spoons and meat rigs. Pier fishing was slow.
Pere Marquette Lake: Those trolling or jigging for salmon continue to catch fish on spoons or J-plugs.
Pere Marquette River: Is starting to see more some salmon moving up into the river as water temperatures have been favorable with the cooler weather. The better fishing has been in the lower reaches.
