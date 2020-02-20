While there may be ice in some areas of the southern sections of the Lower Peninsula, a warm-up by the weekend will deteriorate the ice once again. Lakes to the north still have good ice fishing opportunities.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Has ice and lots of anglers however in the east basin, ice conditions in the deepest hole were unknown. Most were using four wheelers and snowmobiles. A lot of small perch right along a few up to 10 inches were caught in 8 to 20 feet along the beach access when jigging wax worms or minnows on the bottom. Wax worms seem to work better. Those fishing in deeper water up to 40 feet did not catch as many. Fish were also caught in 6 to 15 feet off the boat launch. A few more splake were harvested off the beach access when jigging perch minnows 2 feet off the bottom in 12 to 18 feet and around the island in 30 feet.
Lake Charlevoix: Was frozen. Anglers were reported near Hemmingway Point and on Horton Bay. Ice conditions west of Hemmingway Point were unknown.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Had good ice fishing for pike and crappie. On Cadillac, fish were caught off Kenwood Park. On Mitchell, fish were caught just outside Small Cove with minnows or wax worms. Walleye fishing slowed but a few were caught in the evening.
Manistee River: Look for steelhead in the deeper holes during the cold snap. Brown trout fishing was slow below Tippy Dam. With the next thaw, steelhead fishing should really pick up.
Pere Marquette River: Was also producing steelhead for those using spawn, beads and wax worms.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Ice anglers could be found from Maple Bay to Indian River and north. Anglers caught walleye, perch and some nice pike. A good number of burbot were also caught. Most were fishing in 30 to 40 feet.
Mullett Lake: Ice anglers targeting 30 to 40 feet found walleye, perch and pike. More fish were caught deep than in the shallows. Good numbers of burbot have also been caught.
Higgins Lake: Ice fishing is in full swing and catch rates were fair to good. Lake trout can still be found near the bottom in 80 to 100 feet. Most are using smelt or golden shiners. Whitefish were hitting on spawn near the bottom in 80 feet or so. Pike are still being taken on tip-ups and by those spearing. Smelt activity continues in 40 to 65 feet with a fair to good number of fish caught.
Houghton Lake: Had a good number of anglers out on the ice. The pressure crack between Long Point and the west shore froze up however anglers should still use extreme caution in this area. Those fishing off Flint Road caught bluegills, crappie, perch and walleye. Fish were caught in Muddy Bay near the west side launch. Walleye were found in 12 to 14 feet while the panfish were in 8 feet or so. Crappie are hitting perch minnows while the bluegills were hitting wax worms and spike. For walleye, try glow spoons or a Swedish pimple with a minnow head. The bite improved just before dark.
Tawas: Ice anglers were out about ½ mile off the access road near Jerry’s Marina.
Those fishing in 15 to 20 feet caught a couple walleye and lake trout on spoons and when jigging rapalas tipped with minnows.
Au Gres: A few small bluegills, rock bass and crappie were caught at Eagle Bay when using minnows or wax worms. At Northport, those using tip-ups with minnows caught pike.
Au Gres River: Ice anglers caught the odd pike.
UPPER PENINSULA
Keweenaw Bay: Some managed to catch splake, brown trout, coho, lake trout and the occasional lake herring. Night anglers fishing for burbot and smelt reported slow catch rates with only a few taken. Shore anglers had to battle pack ice to fish but did manage to get some coho and lake herring.
Little Bay De Noc: After the cold temperatures, anglers were as far south as the Ford River. Walleye anglers had mixed results however bigger fish were starting to show up.
The better areas to fish were the Center Reef in 24 to 32 feet, near the Escanaba River in 30 to 35 feet, the “Black Bottom” in 25 to 30 feet or south of Aronson Island in 30 to 35 feet.
Anglers were using jig raps or tip-ups with minnows. Perch anglers also had mixed results. The best areas were Kipling near the green buoy in 21 to 35 feet or Escanaba near the ship docks in 30 to 35 feet with wigglers or minnows. The occasional pike was also caught. The whitefish anglers have not had a lot of success this year. A few were caught near Gladstone when using minnows in 35 feet.
Indian Lake: Near Manistique was good for walleye in 10 to 15 feet.
