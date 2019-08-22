Cooler daytime and night temperatures by the end of the week should help improve catch rates. Salmon are still being caught out in the big waters as movement towards the rivers has been slow. Inland lakes are producing panfish, bass, walleye and pike.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Most anglers were targeting salmon out front in Petoskey. Lake trout were caught north of Harbor Point near Five Mile and Seven Mile Point.
Petoskey: Most boats were fishing from just east of the marina to Bay Harbor and East Park. Some salmon were caught anywhere from 40 to 85 feet down along the drop-off with spoons, meat rigs and flies. Lake trout were caught near the bottom in 100 to 125 feet. Pier anglers were starting to target salmon early morning or late evening.
Bear River: Fishing was slow at the “Bobber Hole” and D Pier down near the mouth as the water was too warm.
Charlevoix: Fishing effort has increased with salmon in the area, however most boats were not getting any. Most were fishing North Point to the cement plant, however some were going as far as Nine Mile Point or south to Fisherman’s Island.
The chinook were about 30 feet down in 50 to 75 feet and hitting spoons, plugs, meat rigs and flies. Lake trout were caught up high in waters 300 feet or more or near the bottom in 120 to 130 feet. Smallmouth fishing in the channel was a bit slow. Try artificial worms and leeches on the bottom.
Traverse City: Anglers have started to catch a few salmon including one fish almost 31 pounds. In the East Bay, a few were caught by those trolling along the south bank and off the M-37 launch in the early morning or evening. Bass were caught near the M-37 launch. The Elk River was slow with only a couple of smaller bass and panfish caught.
Salmon were caught in the West Bay when trolling the hole at the south end, along the West Bank, north of Elmwood Marina and south of the M-22 launch. Catch rates for bass were hit-or-miss near Power Island, south of Bowers Harbor and in Suttons Bay. The Boardman River was slow. A few were looking for early salmon but had no luck.
Frankfort: Chinook, coho and steelhead were caught just out from the piers in the early morning and evening or out to 250 to 300 feet during the daylight hours. Those using spoons and meat rigs 30 to 100 feet down caught more fish.
Betsie River: Chinook salmon are just starting to move into the river. Anglers reported a few catches at the tubes and at the Homestead Dam. Anglers will need to use caution as water levels are higher and much faster than usual.
Onekama: Some very large chinook salmon along with a few lake trout were caught from here to Arcadia Bluff when trolling spoons in the top 75 feet of waters 150 to 250 feet deep.
Portage Lake: The number of keeper-size perch is starting to increase with the cooler temperatures. Most were caught on shrimp.
Manistee: Chinook, coho and steelhead were caught 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 200 feet with spoons, J-plugs and meat rigs. A decent push of salmon moved into the harbor and were caught by those trolling in the channel and around the piers with spoons and J-plugs. Pier anglers casting spoons also caught a few fish early or late.
Manistee River: Is producing some bass and pike. Below Tippy Dam, a few small brown trout and Skamania were caught above and below the coffer dams and near Suicide Bend.
Ludington: Salmon fishing slowed though chinook, coho and steelhead were found 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 200 feet with spoons, J-plugs and meat rigs.
Pier anglers also caught fish when casting spoons.
Pere Marquette Lake: Chinook salmon were still being caught in the channel and the lake when trolling spoons and J-plugs.
