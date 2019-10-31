The number of steelhead moving into the rivers is picking up as the salmon runs are pretty much done. A few whitefish are starting to be caught by pier anglers. Rivers around the state are on the high side which makes fishing a little more difficult. Not many reports on the inland lakes even though walleye fishing should good.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Had few anglers however one boat targeting perch did catch a few.
Most will jig with minnows. Boats will continue to go out and target perch when the weather allows.
Petoskey: Had no boat anglers. Fishing pressure at the mouth of the river was light however anglers may still find a few salmon. Hopefully the steelhead will start coming in soon. Anglers are starting to target steelhead off the clock dock when using spawn.
Bear River: Angler effort was low. Those braving the elements were still catching a couple Chinook and coho up near the dam with flies and spawn. Not a lot of reports of lake trout or steelhead in the river.
Charlevoix: The only action right now are the boat anglers going out for perch on the calm days. They are fishing between the cement plant and North Point. No anglers were fishing the channel.
Traverse City: Cisco were caught in the East Bay while jigging, casting and trolling around Deepwater Point in 60 to 80 feet. Start looking in 100 feet off Elk Rapids and along the peninsula. On the Elk River, steelhead, salmon and lake trout were caught at the dam when using spawn. In the West Bay, perch fishing was very hit-or-miss. Anglers found a few in Bowers Harbor, east of Power Island and up near Northport however the best fishing was in Suttons Bay. In all areas, the bite was spotty but plenty of fish were marked. On the Boardman River, a couple steelhead were caught up near the dam when drifting spawn. This will be the last report for a while.
Manistee: Surface temperature readings dropped to 50 degrees. All but one dock at the launch have been removed for the season. Steelhead are being caught with spawn by pier anglers and those surf casting from shore. A small number of whitefish are also being caught off the pier when using salmon eggs and wax worms. Boat activity is low.
Manistee River: Water levels are on the high side which makes fishing a bit more difficult. When the steelhead run takes off, fishing should be good. Those targeting them have taken a few decent catches.
Ludington: Pier anglers and those surf casting from shore are getting some steelhead.
Most are using spawn, flies or small spoons. Those surf casting can be found at the State Park.
Pere Marquette River: Is producing some steelhead.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Had two and possibly three chutes open at the dam so water levels will be up, and the flow will be fast. The salmon run is pretty much over as those targeting them only caught small males about 5 pounds on spawn bags or crank baits.
Most have switched over to trout fishing and are targeting steelhead up near the dam. Fish 6-10 pounds were caught on spawn bags however those casting spinners and flies also caught a couple.
Alpena: Once again, very few anglers made it out because of strong winds. A few walleye and smallmouth bass were caught when casting crank baits and jigs at the mouth of the river.
Thunder Bay River: Chinook salmon along with a couple Atlantics, brown trout and steelhead were caught by those drifting and floating spawn, skein, flies and beads or when casting spoons, body baits and streamers. A couple walleye were caught in the evening when casting body baits. The occasional yellow perch was caught on minnows in the lower river, but most were too small. Anglers are asked to report all catches of Atlantic salmon as this information will aid in the state’s fisheries management plan. Atlantic salmon can be reported to the Gaylord Customer Service Center by calling 989-732-3541 ext. 5072.
