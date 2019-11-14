Snow coupled with extremely cold temperatures have pretty much slowed fishing activity. Those brave enough to face the elements will find walleye, perch, whitefish, and steelhead fishing opportunities.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
There is no fishing activity on the inland lakes in this region of the state. Ice is slowly starting to form however by no means is it safe yet not even for foot travel so stay off the ice! Angler’s will have to wait a little bit longer for safe ice.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Do not have safe ice yet however there is enough ice starting to form that open water fishing is done.
Manistee River: Should still have a decent number of steelhead and those braving the cold have been rewarded with a fish or two. A few brown trout can also be found.
Pere Marquette River: Also has steelhead including some good size fish being caught. While the bite may have slowed with the cold weather, it should rebound once it warms back up. Try fishing the deeper holes.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Alpena: Pier anglers will find the occasional walleye when casting body baits. This is the time of year when spear anglers start targeting whitefish.
Thunder Bay River: Those fishing up near the 9th Street Dam should still find the occasional Atlantic salmon when drifting or floating spawn. For walleye, try casting body baits.
Oscoda: Pier anglers continue to target walleye when casting body baits early or late. For whitefish, try casting small spoons or jigging.
Au Sable River: Anglers were still getting a few Atlantic salmon when drifting spawn bags or casting small spoons and spinners. Those fly fishing have caught salmon and steelhead.
Tawas: The whitefish action here usually coincides with the firearm deer season. Anglers targeting them from the state dock use a small hook with a wax worm. Burbot were caught on minnows.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand Haven: When the weather allows, pier anglers are catching steelhead on spawn. Those jigging in the channel caught a few whitefish. Though most were lake whitefish, a few Menominee were also caught.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Water levels are still high, but steelhead and lake trout have been caught below the 6th Street Dam. The steelhead have been good size with fish up to 18 pounds. A couple walleye were taken on minnows. The Rogue River is also producing some steelhead especially up near the dam at Rockford.
Muskegon: The whitefish action is slowly picking up in the channel.
Muskegon Lake: A few perch were caught inside the marina on the south end and near the sand docks however anglers were sorting through a lot of small ones.
A couple walleye were found near the weeds in 25 to 30 feet off the North State Park or in Snug Harbor in 10 feet.
Muskegon River: Water levels were still a bit high especially in the lower river and water temperatures are dropping. Steelhead are being caught especially by those fly fishing.
UPPER PENINSULA
Salmon and brown trout are still present in area streams in Keweenaw, Baraga and Marquette County. Winter fishing has begun in Iron County with 6-inches of ice reported on some of the smaller lakes. With that said, anglers will need to use extreme caution if going out as early ice can be dangerous ice! There were reports of limit catches of walleye taken on Stanley Lake. The boat launches on Lake Superior and pretty much all the inland lakes are iced in most likely for the rest of the winter.
Little Bay De Noc: With the arrival of winter, the docks have been pulled at Gladstone Harbor, Rapid River and the Ford River boat launches. Both the Rapid River and the Ford River launches were iced in and the North Shore launch had only one dock in. Walleye anglers were doing good along the reefs at Kipling. Night anglers reported good catches in 18 to 24 feet when trolling stick baits. Daytime anglers reported the same in 30 to 35 feet when trolling the edge of the reefs and along the east bank. Limit catches were reported but some were too small to keep. Surface water temperatures are below 40 degrees making this an excellent time to fish for walleye. Ice fishing is just around the corner so those looking for their last boating adventure will want to get out there.
