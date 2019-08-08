Summer steelhead have been caught in a few rivers. On the inland lakes, walleye, bass, pike and panfish could be found along the weed beds and drop-offs.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Boat anglers caught lake trout and a couple of nice chinook salmon. The lake trout were picked up either 80 to 100 feet down or 120 to 130 feet down. The chinook were found north of Harbor Point and were suspended in 130 to 140 feet. Try spoons and cut bait.
Petoskey: Lake trout were caught 125 feet down on the Harbor Springs side.
Bear River: Still had good flow but catch rates at the “Bobber Hole” and D Pier were slow with only smallmouth and rock bass caught. Those fishing the breakwall caught mostly undersize smallmouth bass.
Charlevoix: Those targeting salmon caught none. Lake trout were hitting spoons when anglers were trolling or jigging 80 to 125 feet down. Good smallmouth action in the channel. Some nice fish were caught, however most were undersize. Try worms or leeches.
Traverse City: One boat trolling along the peninsula in the East Bay caught a chinook salmon in the evening. Bass were found at various depths between 8 and 40 feet in both the northern and southern areas of the bay. The Elk River was slow with only a couple of smallmouth bass and panfish caught. In the West Bay, a couple of salmon were caught when anglers were trolling in the hole out from the Boardman River in the early morning. Those targeting walleye had no luck. No recent reports of perch or lake herring.
Frankfort: Several chinook salmon 25 pounds or more were caught 40 to 120 feet down in 90 to 250 feet straight out and north of the port. There was plenty of baitfish in the area. Spoons and meat rigs worked best before daylight. Six Mile Hole is always a good bet for large lake trout when trolling spin-glos just off the bottom.
Onekama: Waters at the “Barrel” and in front of the golf course were starting to produce some good size chinook salmon in the top 80 of waters 100 to 160 feet deep. Try meat rigs in the early morning.
Manistee: Surface temperatures were near 70 degrees and the chinook salmon fishing was heating up. Fish were found 30 to 50 feet down in 100 to 150 feet or 40 to 70 feet down in 300 to 400 feet. Steelhead and a couple of lake trout were also caught.
Meat rigs and spoons were producing the better catches. Pier fishing remains slow.
Hamlin Lake: Had slow fishing as the water is very dirty, especially in Upper Hamlin. There are a lot of weeds, both floating and submerged. Anglers did manage to get a walleye or two with a crawler harness or body bait right on the bottom in 20 to 40 feet.
Bass were caught in less than 20 feet in Lower Hamlin. The panfish action was extremely slow even in deep water. With all the freshwater drum, some anglers are enjoying the action as these fish can put up a good fight.
Ludington: Chinook salmon fishing is heating up here as well with some big healthy fish coming in. The best fishing was 30 to 60 feet down in 100 to 200 feet as well as 30 to 50 feet down in 300 to 400 feet with spoons and meat rigs. A small number of steelhead and lake trout were also caught. Pier fishing was slow.
