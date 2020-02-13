This coming weekend is Michigan’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend. On Feb. 15-16, both resident and non-residents can fish for free. While no license is required, all regulations still apply. Due to the license sales system changeover this coming weekend, the DNR is waiving the need for a fishing license on Feb. 17 as well.
Cold nighttime temperatures did help firm up the slush on the inland lakes. There is a fresh four or five inches of snow on top, but that should pack down as the week goes on. Fishing for panfish was hit-or-miss, depending on the lake and the day.
Thumb Lake: Had ice on most of the lake however ice thickness in the 150-foot hole was unknown. While catch rates slowed, anglers were still getting a few perch off the beach access. Those fishing off the boat launch caught smaller perch up to 8 inches in 5 to 15 feet with minnows and wax worms. A few splake were caught in 3 to 12 feet off the beach access when jigging minnows on the bottom. Those fishing in 30 to 40 feet found splake 12 feet down. Perch were hitting wax worms on the bottom.
Jordan River: Was producing some steelhead.
Grand Traverse County: Several large pike, walleye and perch were caught on Fife Lake.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing here was still going strong with anglers getting perch, crappie and pike.
Manistee River: Was still producing some steelhead however the cold snap by the end of the week will most likely slow the bite.
Pere Marquette River: Was also producing steelhead.
Pentwater River: Steelhead fishing was slow with varying water temperatures and fish holding up in the deeper holes.
Mecosta County: Bluegill, crappie and small perch were caught on Lake Mecosta. Pike were hitting on tip-ups with minnows. Pretty Lake was producing bluegill, crappie and pike. Those on Chippewa Lake caught perch, bluegill and crappie. Haymarsh Lake was producing crappie and bluegill. Those on Lower Evans caught small perch and bluegill.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Cold nighttime temperatures did help firm up the slush on the inland lakes. There is a fresh four or five inches of snow on top, but that should pack down as the week goes on. Fishing for panfish was hit-or-miss, depending on the lake and the day.
Thumb Lake: Had ice on most of the lake however ice thickness in the 150-foot hole was unknown. While catch rates slowed, anglers were still getting a few perch off the beach access. Those fishing off the boat launch caught smaller perch up to 8 inches in 5 to 15 feet with minnows and wax worms. A few splake were caught in 3 to 12 feet off the beach access when jigging minnows on the bottom. Those fishing in 30 to 40 feet found splake 12 feet down. Perch were hitting wax worms on the bottom.
Jordan River: Was producing some steelhead.
Grand Traverse County: Several large pike, walleye and perch were caught on Fife Lake.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing here was still going strong with anglers getting perch, crappie and pike.
Manistee River: Was still producing some steelhead however the cold snap by the end of the week will most likely slow the bite.
Pere Marquette River: Was also producing steelhead.
Pentwater River: Steelhead fishing was slow with varying water temperatures and fish holding up in the deeper holes.
Mecosta County: Bluegill, crappie and small perch were caught on Lake Mecosta. Pike were hitting on tip-ups with minnows. Pretty Lake was producing bluegill, crappie and pike. Those on Chippewa Lake caught perch, bluegill and crappie. Haymarsh Lake was producing crappie and bluegill. Those on Lower Evans caught small perch and bluegill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.