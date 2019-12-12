Reports are few this week as temperature swings have once again hampered fishing conditions. Very few have been out with the extremely cold temperatures. Strong winds have kept pier anglers at bay. While some ice may be forming in the Upper Peninsula, the Lower Peninsula is going to take a bit longer.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
There is not much to report. The rivers were still high and harder to fish because of it. A few steelhead were still being caught. There was no fishable ice on the inland lakes.
Manistee River: Steelhead can still be found on the right day when using egg flies or beads. The occasional fresh fish has also been caught.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Very little to report as most are now waiting for safe ice.
Thunder Bay River: Had very little fishing activity below the Ninth Street Dam. The area is always worth a try this time of year for a possible steelhead.
Au Sable River: Is producing the occasional steelhead and a few brown trout.
Houghton Lake: Had no ice anglers as the ice was not safe. There is open water off the north shore and the Heights. The North Bay is wide open. Those fishing the open water at Reedsburg Dam caught a couple crappie.
Lake St. Helen: A couple anglers fishing in shallow waters caught some bluegills, crappie and the odd walleye. Caution needs to be used.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
As of this report, there is really no safe ice in the area. Most of the inland lakes had open water and if there is any ice, it is not safe ice.
St. Joseph River: Walleye anglers are having some success and the occasional steelhead may be found. The fall steelhead run is nearly done as very few fish were observed at the fish ladders this week.
The fish ladders will remain open throughout the winter however past research has shown that few fish move upstream after the water temperature drops below 40 degrees. The live fish cam at the Berrien Springs fish ladder is suspended for the winter and will be re-activated around the beginning of March when the spring steelhead run begins.
Kalamazoo River: Anglers have caught the occasional steelhead.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Water levels were up once again with increased flow. Steelhead fishing was spotty as water temperatures drop. Those using beads were still getting a few. Try fishing the deeper holes.
Muskegon Lake: The docks have been pulled at the Grand Trunk launch so boat anglers will need to bring waders. Schools of gizzard shad slowed the walleye bite however those trolling about 25 feet down along the ledges and along the south end near the Milwaukee Clipper have caught a few. Perch should be moving in the for the winter anytime now.
Muskegon River: Water levels were still high after the last rain. Catch rates were spotty however the occasional steelhead can still be found.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: The Metro Park launch is still open and has docks in. When they can get out, boat anglers caught walleye in Brest Bay when trolling crank baits. Those looking for panfish were using wax worms in the canals and marinas.
Huron River: Anglers are still getting the occasional steelhead. Most were casting small spoons or spinners.
Detroit River: Shore anglers have caught bluegills and some perch in the marinas. The perch action has been slow, but fish are slowly trickling in. Those fishing around Grosse Ile have also caught a few fish.
Lake St. Clair: Had some encouraging walleye catches along the south end of the lake when trolling crank baits. Docks at the ramps will be removed soon.
St. Clair River: Had a few boat anglers trolling or jigging for walleye just above and just below the bridge at Port Huron. Catch rates were slow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.