Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.