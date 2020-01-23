Southeast Michigan still had open water fishing for walleye and perch. With the cold temperatures, the inland lakes were starting to freeze but the southern sections of the Lower Peninsula did not have safe ice for the most part. Ice jams were causing some problems on a few rivers.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Thumb Lake: Had ice in both the east and west basins especially along the edges. Ice conditions in the deep hole were unknown. Anglers need to be aware of where the deep holes are and any areas with natural springs. There was some slush on the ice with a good 8 inches of snow on top. Anglers were taking limits of perch off the beach access site when jigging wax worms and minnows in 5 to 15 feet. Anglers reported schools of jumbo perch but could not get them to bite. Most of the fish harvested were 7-9 inches. Splake 14-21 inches were caught off the beach access, around the island and off the boat launch when jigging minnows.
Lake Charlevoix: Ice anglers were fishing the South Arm. Those targeting perch had mixed results.
Long Lake: In Grand Traverse County had slow fishing with just a few small perch and small walleye caught. Over a foot of snow has resulted in slushy ice conditions.
Lake Missaukee: A few anglers were out getting panfish.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Both lakes had anglers out targeting walleye, pike and panfish. On Mitchell, angler could be found off the state park and in Big Cove.
Manistee River: Anglers are finding steelhead when drifting spawn or beads in the slower water. Those fishing below Tippy Dam caught the occasional brown trout.
Muskegon Lake: Froze over however anglers should stay away from the newly formed black ice and stay away from the channel which had open water. Those heading out would be wise to take a spud and check the ice ahead of you. A few pike were taken on tip-ups off Heritage Landing. A few anglers could be found in the northeast corner near the Conservation Club. For bluegills, try on the north end in Snug Harbor.
Muskegon River: Was still a bit high but those fishing near the bank did manage to find a couple steelhead.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Ice anglers need to use caution and stay away from any pressure cracks.
Some are getting the occasional steelhead or brown trout while most were targeting walleye, perch, crappie and bluegills.
Mullett Lake: Ice conditions were unknown. Those heading out should stay away from the rivers on both the north and south ends.
Lake Margrethe: Ice fishing continues for walleye, pike, bluegills and perch.
Higgins Lake: Was iced over for the most part however the ice thickness is not uniform by any means and there is slush in the middle of the lake where water had come up. Anglers may find 4 inches in one spot and only an inch in the next. Snow cover on the lake will slow the freezing process. Those looking to fish may want to target rainbow trout in shallow waters only with wigglers or wax worms. Try near Big Creek and off King Road.
Houghton Lake: Anglers should stay clear of the Muskegon River, Cut River, Denton Creek and Backus Creek as vehicles have gone through the ice. Anglers should not cross the pressure crack that runs from Long Point to the Heights area due to unsafe ice. Vehicles should not go off the launch on the west side due to poor ice conditions. The bite was slow, but walleye and a few perch were found in 8 to 12 feet by those jigging a rattle jig to lure them in then dead sticking with a minnow. Pike were caught by those using tip-ups with golden shiners. Bluegills were hitting in the morning and late afternoon.
Lake St. Helen: Continues to see a good number of anglers. Most have caught bluegill, crappie and walleye. The better pike fishing is usually off the boat launch on the First Lake.
Tawas: Had no fishable ice.
Au Gres: There was some ice inside Northport Marina where anglers were getting a few walleye and pike on jigs tipped with minnows. Several pike were taken on tip-ups at Eagle Bay Marina. Decent size bluegills and crappie were taken on wax worms and a few small perch were caught on minnows.
