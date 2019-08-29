Windy conditions rolled the waters in Lake Michigan over, bringing colder water to the surface. This brought salmon closer to shore and into the drowned river mouth lakes. Salmon are starting to move into the northern river systems, however there has been no big push yet. Inland lakes around the state are producing walleye, pike, bass, crappie and other panfish.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Boats trolling near the breakwall and marina caught chinook 20 to 80 feet down as the lake rolled over and water temperatures were 45 to 50 degrees.
Lake trout were also up high at 20 to 45 feet down. Fish shallow early and late with spoons, meat rigs, J-plugs and flasher flies. Pier anglers had no luck.
Bear River: Had a couple salmon up near the dam but no big numbers yet. Water levels were getting very low. A couple of small steelhead were caught near the dam with spawn and flies.
Charlevoix: A couple of chinook salmon along with a few lake trout were caught 40 to 70 feet down. While the action is not great, some big fish have been caught on spoons, flies and meat rigs. Smallmouth fishing in the channel was slow but some bigger fish were caught on both live and artificial crawlers and leeches. Some perch and rock bass were also caught.
Lake Charlevoix: Was producing some nice smallmouth bass and panfish.
Traverse City: A few salmon were caught in the East Bay by anglers trolling along the south end or along the peninsula in the early morning or late evening with spoons and flies. Bass were found north of Deepwater Point and up near Old Mission. On the Elk River, a couple of small bass and some panfish were caught but no sign of salmon yet. In the West Bay, salmon were caught by anglers trolling along the hole at the south end, along the west bank north of Elmwood and south of the M-22 launch. A couple of fish were also found north of Suttons Bay. Those looking for perch found small fish in Suttons Bay. Slow bass fishing around Lee Point. The Boardman River was slow, however salmon should start to show up in the coming weeks.
Long Lake: Was producing walleye and largemouth bass.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught in the south end.
Benzie County: Those fishing the inland lakes with walleye were taking fish on crawlers and crank baits.
Frankfort: The chinook salmon bite has not been consistent, most likely due to the changing winds. Good catches were reported for anglers who were patient, with those who trolled in front of the piers in the early morning or evening and when heading north as the sun rises taking several fish over 30 pounds. They are starting to catch coho in Platte Bay.
Betsie River: Is seeing a slow but steady increase in the number of salmon but the main run is still a week or two away.
Manistee: Surface temperature readings were about 55 degrees as the lake had rolled over. Chinook salmon out on the “Shelf” had pushed into the channel and around the pier heads where those trolling spoons, flies and J-plugs had success. Out deeper, anglers came in with a mixed bag of chinook, coho and steelhead taken 30 to 50 feet down in 80 to 150 feet. Pier anglers casting spoons caught a few fish.
Manistee River: Salmon are slowly starting to make their way into the system and a few have been caught but no big numbers yet.
Ludington: The lake rolled over, which caused a good number of chinook salmon to run into Pere Marquette Lake. Anglers trolling around the piers, in the channel and into the lake caught fish on spoons and J-plugs. Those fishing offshore were still bringing in a fair number of fish. Try 20 to 50 feet down in 60 to 120 feet with spoons, meat rigs and J-plugs in the early morning.
Pere Marquette Lake: Continues to produce chinook salmon for those trolling spoons and J-plugs in both the channel and the lake.
Pere Marquette River: Salmon are slowly starting to push up into the river. A couple of chinook were seen in the South Branch.
