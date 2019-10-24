Windy conditions continue to hamper fishing effort. High water levels and coastal flooding along Lake Michigan and parts of Lake Huron are making it impossible for shore anglers as well. Not much to report on the inland lakes however the fall walleye fishing should be heating up.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Those targeting perch but did not have much luck however smallmouth bass were caught.
Petoskey: The docks at the marina boat launch have been removed for the season.
Those fishing near the mouth of the river caught a few fish however it appears the salmon run is over. Most were using spawn and crank baits.
Bear River: There are still a few fish up at the dam and those targeting them caught Chinook, coho and lake trout on spawn, artificial eggs, yarn and flies.
Charlevoix: When they can get out, boat anglers are targeting perch but not many fish were caught. Those using crawlers in the channel were targeting smallmouth bass.
Traverse City: Cisco fishing was very good when anglers can get out on the East Bay.
Those trolling did a little better than those jigging. Most fish were found in 70 to 80 feet off Elk Rapids, Deepwater Point and along the banks at the south end. Bass fishing was slower in 30 to 40 feet. The Elk River was producing coho and steelhead. In the West Bay, a few perch were found in 35 to 40 feet in Bowers Harbor, Sutton’s Bay and at Northport. Expect to do lots of sorting to get some keepers. Some good size bass were caught in 30 to 40 feet south of Bowers Harbor along the peninsula. The Boardman River was very slow with only a couple dark salmon caught.
South Lake Leelanau: Was producing some perch.
Frankfort: Pier and shore anglers are reporting steelhead from both the Frankfort and the Elberta side. The fish are hitting on fresh salmon spawn closer to shore.
Portage Lake: Perch anglers are reporting low numbers throughout the lake but remain very optimistic about the next couple weeks.
Manistee: Surface temperatures were about 53 degrees. Boats have not been able to get out. High water levels are hampering pier fishing but when they can get out, steelhead were caught on spawn. There were some good reports of steelhead being caught off Bar Lake when using spawn.
Manistee River: Salmon fishing is winding down and the remaining fish are in pretty rough shape. Anglers on the lower river have begun to catch chrome steelhead. Good catch reports were coming from pier and surf anglers on the right day.
Ludington: The city has removed all but one dock at the boat launch. Fishing remains slow with only a few caught by pier anglers using spawn. Those surfcasting at the State Park caught a couple coho.
Pere Marquette River: Salmon fishing is winding down here as well.
Thunder Bay River: Continues to produce Chinook, a couple brown trout, and the odd steelhead when casting spoons, spinners, and crank baits or when floating and drifting skein and spawn bags. Most of the Chinook were very dark but a few younger fish were still in good shape. The occasional Atlantic salmon was caught on spinners and streamer flies, but most did not want to bite. A few small yellow perch and some pike were caught by those still-fishing with minnows below 2nd Street.
Oscoda: Windy conditions have kept most on shore. Pier anglers caught a few smallmouth bass and the occasional walleye or lake trout when casting spoons and crank baits or still-fishing with minnows.
Au Sable River: A couple salmon were caught by those drifting spawn, flies, and beads. Atlantic salmon were slow to bite but a couple were taken on streamer flies and spawn bags. Smallmouth bass were caught when casting crank baits and jigs or when using minnows.
