Heavy rain and strong winds have once again slowed fishing. Very few anglers have been out, so updates are limited this week. Those targeting trout and salmon on the rivers need to pay close attention to higher levels and banks that are saturated and may be unstable.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Boat pressure was low and the few targeting salmon in shallow waters just outside the marina marked a few fish, but none were caught. A couple salmon were caught by those at the “Bobber Hole” and the D Pier when casting spoons or floating spawn. Fish early or late.
Bear River: Had a large run of Chinook salmon and those fishing up near the dam did well, but the bite had since slowed. Water levels were quite high so look for more salmon with the rain this week. Most were using spawn, artificial eggs, yarn and flies at the dam.
Charlevoix: Had few boats heading out. Those that did tried for salmon near the cement plant, in shallow water along the inside of the breakwall and in the freighter slip. Those casting spoons and crank baits or floating spawn early and late caught fish. Those targeting smallmouth bass in the channel had no luck.
Traverse City: A few bass were caught between the M-37 launch and Old Mission in the East Bay. Salmon fishing was slow. Those looking for lake herring found fish south of the M-37 launch in 100 feet. In the Elk River, a few Chinook and coho along with the odd pink salmon were landed at the dam. Salmon fishing was slow in the West Bay. A few perch were found in Bowers Harbor and Sutton Bay, but the bite was hit-or-miss. Pier anglers at Northport had no luck. A couple lake herring were caught when trolling near Lee Point. On the Boardman River, trout and salmon fishing was slow.
Frankfort: Coho are still moving into Platte Bay and up near the lower weir however all the wind and rain this week has restricted fishing access.
Betsie River: Still had fishing activity at the Homestead Dam however the Chinook salmon are turning very dark and the numbers are dropping.
Onekama: Those running out to the “Shelf” reported steelhead hitting near the surface.
Portage Lake: Did not have many anglers but those out did catch a low number of perch and bluegills.
Manistee: Had no reports as wind, waves and thunderstorms have kept boat anglers off the big lake. High waves kept anglers off the piers as well.
Manistee River: Look for fresh fish especially after all the rain. Look for steelhead near the gravel.
Hamlin Lake: Bluegill fishing was consistent in the upper lake with 10-20 fish per trip when floating worms in 6 to 10 feet. Bass fishing has slowed which many believe is due to the large algae bloom on in the lake. Water temperatures were 62 degrees.
Ludington: Like Manistee had no reports.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Those drifting skein or casting spoons and crank baits at the dam caught Chinook salmon. Some days were better than others though fish are staging throughout the river. They seem to push up near the dam at night and after it rains and while most of the fish are dark, anglers still found fresh fish. Smallmouth bass, rock bass and pike were caught on worms and crank baits. The smallmouth were sub-legal but some of the pike were up to 30 inches.
Tawas: Smallmouth bass were caught in Tawas Bay and though no big numbers some nice fish were caught when casting spinners, crank baits and tube jigs near Jerry’s Marina and other areas in 4 to 10 feet. Pier fishing was slow.
Tawas River: Anglers were looking for Chinook salmon near Gateway Park.
Those using spawn caught the occasional channel cat.
Au Gres: Walleye were caught when trolling crawler harnesses and flicker shads out near the Charity Islands. Those trolling all day were getting 6-7 fish.
Walleye were also caught between Pt. Au Gres and Pt. Lookout in 32 to 33 feet, but anglers were working hard to get a few fish. Some perch were caught out from Eagle Bay Marina.
Au Gres River: Did not have much activity including down near the Singing Bridge.
