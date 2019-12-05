Hunting season led to fewer anglers on the water and colder temperatures had smaller lakes beginning to freeze. The ice has not been safe in most locations. Anglers reported limited success on the river systems.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Some perch were caught in Lake Michigan including some up to 15 inches.
Torch Lake: Had reports of perch being caught along the drop-off at the south end. Still no sign that whitefish spearing has started.
Leelanau County: Fishing activity in the area was minimal.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Had some ice but no safe ice at this time. Both lakes had areas of open water so anglers will have to wait a little longer to start ice fishing.
Manistee River: Steelhead continue to be caught though the fish were somewhat scattered. Try spinners, crank baits, flies or beads in the slower water. Those fishing near Suicide Bend caught the occasional coho.
Pentwater: Anglers were trolling for steelhead and vertical jigging for perch at the mouth of the channel. Some perch were caught in front of the Municipal Marina.
Pentwater Lake: Steelhead are moving through and have been caught.
Pentwater River: The water was high and dark.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Thunder Bay River: Fishing has been slow. Anglers this time of year target Atlantic salmon or steelhead. The whitefish are normally targeted off the bridge. Most are fishing below the 9th Street Dam however shore anglers trying for Atlantic salmon can be found at LaMarre Park which is downstream of the 9th Street Bridge. Walleye anglers may find a few fish as well.
Oscoda: Pier anglers looking for walleye were casting body baits early or late. For whitefish, try casting small spoons or jigging.
Au Sable River: Those casting spoons and spinners or drifting spawn caught the occasional Atlantic salmon or steelhead.
Houghton Lake: Any ice on the lake is not safe. Ice anglers will have to wait a little longer. Those fishing open water at the Reedsburg Dam were still getting a few crappie.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
St. Joseph: Pier anglers continue to try for steelhead and whitefish.
Grand Haven: When weather conditions allow, boat anglers were catching a good number of yellow perch when using spikes and minnows. Pier anglers are catching steelhead on spawn. Those jigging for whitefish reported slow catch rates.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Steelhead are still being caught. Fishing appears to be hit or miss depending on the day.
Grand River at Lansing: Some bluegills and crappie were caught upstream of Moore’s Park when using spec minnows or wax worms.
Muskegon: Anglers jigging for lake whitefish in the channel reported slow catch rates.
Muskegon Lake: Walleye were caught along the channel when trolling a husky jerk. Anglers have taken perch including a few limit catches.
Muskegon River: Steelhead could be found up near Croton Dam.
White Lake: Whitefish were in the channel.
UPPER PENINSULA
The entire Upper Peninsula is snow covered and some areas near Munising had more than 2 feet on the ground. This will make for very poor ice conditions. The little ice that was on the inland lakes will now become insulated and the warm water underneath will continue to deteriorate the ice. If you are thinking about going out, use extreme caution and stay in shallow waters only.
Little Bay De Noc: Walleye anglers reported fair to good catches trolling the east bank from the “Narrows” north to the Center Reef with stick baits in 30 feet. Some were trolling or casting between the Center Reef and the Day’s River in 18 to 30 feet along the slopes and any structure. The last report stated the Rapid River launch and Ford River launch were iced in. Very cold nighttime temperatures in the extended forecast could put an end to open water fishing.
Two Hearted River: Does have steelhead in it however due to heavy snow in northern Luce County, vehicles will not be able to access the river. Snowmobiles only at this point.
Hessel: A few small perch were caught in the area.
