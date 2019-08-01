Windy conditions have made big water fishing a little more difficult, plus warmer water temperatures in many parts slowed activity down. But anglers are still catching fish, with chinook, lake trout, smallmouth bass and walleye being the more active species.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Wilderness State Park: Continued to produce a few smallmouth bass for those casting spinners or tube baits. The fish were 12-14 inches.
Harbor Springs: A few lake trout, some of decent size were caught. Most fish were found at 125 feet down.
Petoskey: Boat effort picked up, but catch rates still weren’t great. Most boats came in with one to two lake trout, all on the smaller side. One boat got a small chinook. Lake trout were being caught deep, between 120 and 125 feet down, close to the bottom. Most did well with spin-glos, spoons and flies.
Bear River: Was flowing higher than usual for mid-summer. Not many anglers were fishing the dam. A few anglers were fishing from shore near the mouth. Smallmouth and rock bass, chubs and the occasional small perch were caught, most on worms.
Charlevoix: Many anglers were fishing the channel over the last week, mostly targeting smallmouth bass. A few nice, keeper-size fish were caught, along with many small ones. A few drum were caught inadvertently. Anglers were using worms, leeches and minnows.
Traverse City: Smallmouth were caught in the East Bay in deeper water, in 25 to 35 feet, on soft plastics and crank baits. A few were caught down at the south end of the bay, but fishing seemed better north of Willow Point on the west side and north of Deepwater Point on the east side. No cisco or salmon showed up, but plenty of bait and fish were marked around Deepwater Point. Lake trout were caught in 45 to 80 feet outside of Old Mission and trolling along the West Bank. On the Elk River, bass were caught at the end of the walkway using tubes and near the dam using crawlers. On the West Bay, perch fishing wasn’t great but anglers found a few in 30 to 40 feet in various spots. In Northport, some rock bass were caught off the pier along with walleye. The Boardman River had a few panfish caught at the dam. Lake trout were caught north of the peninsula jigging and near Lee Point.
Frankfort: Chinook salmon were starting to move into Betsie Bay and those jigging reported good action off the bottom just inside the channel. Those trolling 80 to 150 feet down in 150 to 225 feet caught chinook and lake trout.
Portage Lake: A fair number of largemouth bass were caught by those working the drops and around docks. Fewer smallmouth bass were caught. With the recent rain, the lake levels are higher and those targeting panfish reported slow catch rates.
Manistee: Surface temperature readings were at about 70 degrees. Chinook were starting to show back up. The best fishing was found in 150 to 200 feet of water, 80 to 100 feet down. Meat rigs and flies were most successful. Lake trout were caught offshore in the same depths while bouncing the bottom. Pier fishing was slow.
Ludington: Surface temps were at about 70 degrees. The current was still very strong at Sable Point and the beach area is still closed for safety reasons. The north pier is always closed if there’s any wind over 10 mph. Chinook were starting to show up, with the best fishing found offshore in 120 to 200 feet of water, 70 to 90 feet down. Meat rigs and flies were most fruitful. Lake trout were caught offshore while bouncing the bottom.
