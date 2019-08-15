Inland lakes are producing some bluegill, crappie and bass but you may have to fish deeper and target the weed beds when it is very hot. Walleye were caught during low light periods. Salmon are slowly starting to head towards the rivers.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A few lake trout were caught around Harbor Point and a couple ofsalmon were reported between Harbor Point and Five Mile Point.
Petoskey: Most boat anglers were targeting salmon but catch rates were a bit slow with only a couple of fish taken 75 to 140 feet down with spoons, flies and meat rigs. Lake trout were 95 to 120 feet down.
Bear River: Had lower flow, however a couple of small rainbow trout were caught at the dam. Down near the mouth, catch rates at the “Bobber Hole” and D Pier were slow.
Charlevoix: Catch rates for lake trout were not great but many are targeting salmon instead. Lake trout were caught 100 to 125 feet down at both North and South Points. Catch rates for chinook were slow with only a few taken about 40 feet down in 70 to 80 feet. Smallmouth bass action was good in the channel, however few were keepers. Try real or artificial worms and leeches on the bottom.
Lake Charlevoix: Smallmouth bass action was better as some were getting limit catches.
Lake Bellaire: Was producing some walleye and bass.
Traverse City: Fishing slowed on the East Bay. Boats caught very few trout and no salmon. On the Elk River, anglers caught a couple of rock bass, smallmouth bass and the odd sunfish on crawlers. On the West Bay, salmon fishing was hit-or-miss in the early morning and evening along the south end. Bass were caught in deep water around Power Island or south of Bowers Harbor. The rare whitefish was caught when jigging near Lee Point. At Northport, pier anglers caught smallmouth and rock bass. Fishing was very slow on the Boardman River.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught at the south end of South Lake Leelanau with crawlers or crank baits.
Frankfort: Chinook salmon were becoming more active in the evening as the sun set and were found in the top 60 to 90 feet of waters 120 to 160 feet deep. Most were trolling spoons, but J-plugs were also taking fish. Lake trout were still hitting spin-glos just off the bottom at the Six Mile Hole. Coho were off the point in Platte Bay.
Onekama: Those trolling straight out and north to Arcadia Bluff in 150 to 220 feet caught chinook in the early morning or evening on green or blue spoons.
Portage Lake: Bass anglers reported moderate catches along the drop-offs in 15 to 18 feet. With the high water, only a few panfish were caught near the buoys.
Manistee: Surface water temperatures were up near 70 degrees. Big healthy chinook salmon continue to come in, including many over 30 pounds. The fish were scattered. Chinook and steelhead were taken 40 to 60 feet down in 100 to 300 feet as well as 50 to 80 feet down in 500 feet or more. Some reported a mixed bag of chinook, coho and steelhead. Spoons and meat rigs caught the most fish. Pier fishing was slow.
Hamlin Lake: Fishing was still tough because of the warm water and weeds. Some did manage a couple of walleye per trip in 20 to 40 feet with a crawler harness or body bait. Bass anglers did fair. Some found fish in shallow water near shore when it was calm while others found them in 15 to 20 feet. Most were largemouth but a couple of nice smallmouth were caught in front of the dunes and on the east side of Lower Hamlin.
Ludington: Surface temperature readings were near 72 degrees. Though the fish were a bit scattered, big chinook salmon are coming in. Most were 50 to 80 feet down in 400 feet or more. Chinook, steelhead and a small number of coho were 40 to 60 feet down in 90 to 300 feet. Meat rigs and spoons worked best. Chinook are also being caught around the piers.
Pere Marquette Lake: Anglers are catching chinook salmon in the channel and the lake. Those trolling were using J-plugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.