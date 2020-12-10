Ice fishing has started on the inland lakes in the Upper Peninsula though extreme caution needs to be used. Some of the inland lakes in the northern section of the Lower Peninsula had skim ice but no safe ice. Now is the time to get that ice fishing gear ready to go.
NORTHWEST
LOWER PENINSULA
Platte River: Though steelhead fishing was slow, a few lucky anglers did manage to catch the occasional fish.
Betsie River: The steelhead action has been slow but those putting in the time have caught a few.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: The walleye bite had all but shut down as very few were caught. Both lakes are partially iced however there was no safe ice to report.
Manistee: Had reports of steelhead being caught mostly off the piers and the beach.
Manistee River: Was still producing the occasional steelhead.
Ludington: Was also producing a couple steelhead when pier anglers could get out. Those surf casting from the beach have also taken the occasional fish.
NORTHEAST
LOWER PENINSULA
Thunder Bay River: For steelhead and brown trout, try the 9th Street Dam.
Higgins Lake: A couple anglers were targeting rainbow trout near Big Creek, the Conference Center, and the North State Park. Anglers can also try off High Road on the southwest side of the lake if they have waders. Most are using spawn bags or a single egg.
Houghton Lake: Had skim ice across the lake but no safe ice. No anglers have been out on the lake however a few were still getting perch at the Reedsburg Dam.
UPPER PENINSULA
With no snow and cold temperatures at night, early ice fishing is happening on some of the inland lakes. For those thinking about heading out, extreme caution should be used as early ice can be dangerous ice. Testing the ice ahead of you is strongly advised and be sure to stay away from the river mouths.
Lake Gogebic: Anglers were ice fishing in the bays.
St. Marys River: Musky fishing was still good in Munuscong.
SOUTHWEST
LOWER PENINSULA
Dowagiac River: Construction related to the dam removal and channel dredging has resumed and may reduce water clarity and impact fishing. Work will continue until December 18th then stop until early January.
Kalamazoo River: Was busy with a good number of anglers out targeting steelhead. Catch rates were decent.
Port Sheldon: Had a couple boats out and anglers were getting lake trout.
Grand Haven: A couple pier anglers managed to get out and target steelhead. No word on catch rates.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: The upper grate at the 6th Street fish ladder has been cleared of debris. No fish were observed in the ladder. A few shore anglers continue to target steelhead and walleye and the occasional boat was fishing the center run.
Grand River near Lansing: The fish ladders at both the Portland and Grand Ledge Dams have been closed. The ladder at the Webber Dam will remain open for the winter.
Muskegon: A few lake trout were caught by boat anglers.
Muskegon River: Low and clear water make fishing a little more challenging but those putting in the time have caught steelhead.
SOUTHEAST
LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: The Metro Park Marina was producing some bluegills for those using ice jigs with a wax worm. Off the mouth of the Huron River, a few perch were caught near Rat Island in 13 to 15 feet.
Detroit River: Those jigging up and down the river caught a few walleye on a black jig with a red hook.
Lake St. Clair: Not many were out as most are now waiting for ice fishing to get started. Perch fishing was hit-or-miss. Walleye were caught when trolling crankbaits in the southwest corner of the lake. Muskie reports have picked up for those trolling down near the Detroit River. Anglers are reminded that the Canadian border is still closed, even on the water.
Saginaw Bay: Walleye and perch anglers are still heading out but fewer numbers of them. Those fishing at Caseville and down around the Thumb to Port Sanilac are finding lake trout and some whitefish.
