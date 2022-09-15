DNR aims to increase chinook salmon stocking
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources may increase chinook salmon stocking by 54 percent in Lake Michigan, according to a release.
“We have seen several years of good chinook salmon growth and have a slight increase in the alewife biomass, or abundance of those fish,” said DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator Jay Wesley in a release.
He added that a recent predator-prey model shows a “good ratio of chinook to alewife biomass,” which informs stocking decisions.
Members of the public can discuss the proposal and give comments during a virtual meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Michigan Sea Grant assists with this Zoom session, which includes an update on Lake Michigan conditions and potential stocking locations and numbers of stocked fish.
Join with passcode 2022 and webinar ID 994 1124 7153. Additionally, people can call 646-876-9923 or 301-715-8592 to connect.
Questions: wesleyj@michigan.gov.
