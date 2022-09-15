DNR aims to increase chinook salmon stocking

People watch as members of the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources stock 75,000 king, or chinook, salmon into the club’s net-pens placed in the Boardman River near Cass Street in April 2022. The smolts stay in the pen around three or four weeks, until the water temperature gets above 61 degrees, when they will be released to swim into Grand Traverse Bay and grow to maturity before returning to the Boardman River to spawn and complete their life cycle.