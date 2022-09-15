SALMON STOCKING (copy)

People watch as members of the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources stock 75,000 king, or chinook, salmon into the club’s net-pens placed in the Boardman River near Cass Street in April 2022. The smolts stay in the pen around three or four weeks, until the water temperature gets above 61 degrees, when they will be released to swim into Grand Traverse Bay and grow to maturity before returning to the Boardman River to spawn and complete their life cycle.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Jan-Michael Stump/

DNR aims to increase chinook salmon stocking

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources may increase chinook salmon stocking by 54 percent in Lake Michigan, according to a release.

“We have seen several years of good chinook salmon growth and have a slight increase in the alewife biomass, or abundance of those fish,” said DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator Jay Wesley in a release.

He added that a recent predator-prey model shows a “good ratio of chinook to alewife biomass,” which informs stocking decisions.

Members of the public can discuss the proposal and give comments during a virtual meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Michigan Sea Grant assists with this Zoom session, which includes an update on Lake Michigan conditions and potential stocking locations and numbers of stocked fish.

Join with passcode 2022 and webinar ID 994 1124 7153. Additionally, people can call 646-876-9923 or 301-715-8592 to connect.

Questions: wesleyj@michigan.gov.

