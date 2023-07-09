TRAVERSE CITY — Light rain did wonders in covering up tears near the end of the Festival of Races.
A cool drizzle started falling on Traverse City at 9:20 a.m., just about the time Mike Tiberg took off with a group of 47 people — comprised of family, friends, classmates, former coworkers and running buddies — to finish his 44th Festival of Races 15-kilometer event Saturday.
The 69-year-old former pharmacist at Munson Medical Center was diagnosed with ALS just before the 2022 race and walked the course with about 30 friends and family for his 43rd.
Saturday, others took up the mantle, running with his bib — number 743 — through much of the race. Tiberg walked and led the group of 48 for the last two miles from Bryant Park to the finish line on Front Street. This year’s official time was 1:39:49.55.
After the race, some showed obvious emotions while in support of their longtime friend.
“He’s been a real role model over the years, and someone that who walked the talk in terms of fitness and living a fit and healthy life,” said Dave Taylor, who has run along with Tiberg in the same club for many years, choking up as he spoke. “He has communicated and gone through this ALS with great charm and humor and communicated well with us. It’s just been a terrific experience to live through this with him.”
The large group urging him on obviously meant something to Tiberg.
“It was great to see all these people come out,” Tiberg said. “It was really heartfelt. It’s incredible. I feel a little guilty, only doing two miles and getting a medal.”
The 69-year-old Tiberg stands as a pillar of strength and determination, a man who had always embraced life’s challenges head on. But last year, his world forever changed when he received the devastating diagnosis of ALS less than two weeks before his 43rd Cherry Festival 15K.
“Fifty was my goal at one time,” Tiberg said. “But I know that won’t happen now.”
ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, brought with it a host of physical limitations that threatened to confine Tiberg’s adventurous spirit. As the disease progressed, his body gradually weakened, and once simple tasks became obstacles.
Yet, amidst the darkness that threatened to engulf him, he refused to surrender.
“You don’t know how fast ALS will progress,” Tiberg said. “I’m not certain next year will be possible.”
ALS is a nervous system disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It causes loss of muscle control and gets worse over time. The exact cause of the disease is still not known and there is no known cure.
Tiberg’s symptoms started with weakness in his right hand, progressing to his dominant left hand and now starting to impact his speech.
“There’s not much you can do about it,” Tiberg said. “You just have to go with it. You can only push one day at a time.”
Half of people with ALS perish within 14-18 months of diagnosis, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, some with ALS live 10 years or longer.
One of Tiberg’s greatest passions in life was running, a hobby he picked up in his 20s at the behest of his uncle.
He has competed in countless races, from local fun runs to marathons, relishing in the exhilaration it provided. His wife Terry and other family members have all run various Festival of Races distances over the years.
Tiberg ran the Boston Marathon seven times, the Bayshore Marathon in Traverse City seven times and numerous other marathons in locations such as Chicago, Detroit, Tuscon and New York.
“Bayshore is the prettiest,” Tiberg said. “Boston is so historic, it’s great. But this is something that I had to do and keep going as far as I can.”
Tiberg long ago considered going up to the half marathon but decided to stick with tradition and keep the 15K streak going. Even when he moved to Chicago for school, he’d come back for the Festival of Races.
But now, faced with the cruel reality of ALS, he feared his running days were numbered. However, he refused to accept defeat.
Race organizers allowed Tiberg to start an hour early last year so he could walk the course and finish before Front Street was shut down for the Cherry Royale Parade. He was able to finish in 2:33:31 to beat the race teardown that precedes the parade.
“That made a huge difference,” Mike’s wife Terry said. “It was so great after his diagnosis. You need the extra support at that time.”
Determined to defy the odds and complete his 44th Cherry Festival 15K race, Tiberg enlisted the help of his friends and family. News spread throughout the running community, and a wave of support washed in. Everyone who knew him wanted to rally behind Tiberg, to lift him up and help him achieve his goal.
Almost 50 people from his life walked along with Tiberg as he crossed the finish line at the corner of Front and Union streets.
“The running community in Traverse City is very supportive of its members,” Terry Tiberg said. “It’s just amazing.”
Tim Madion, another Munson employee, formed the East Shore Running Club about 20 years ago. Tiberg immediately joined in.
“He’s just been a big brother and a mentor and someone really special to all of us for that entire length of time,” Madion said.
Madion has run the 15K with Tiberg around 10 times. The 2021 race was particularly hot, and Madion didn’t feel well right afterward.
“I said, ‘My God, how many of these things do we have to run?’” said Madion, who ran the 15K Saturday and joined Tiberg’s crew at Bryant Park for the final stretch. “And he said, ‘Well, I’m hoping to get to 50. That was 42.’ And I said, ‘Well, listen, if you’re going to push to 50, I will I’ll keep coming with you.’ Anything that he’s involved in, that’s something I don’t want to miss.”
Nick Torney, 33, started at Munson’s pharmacy in 2014, working under Tiberg and eventually taking over his position as the infectious disease pharmacist when Tiberg retired in 2016.
“He was a mentor of mine and my boss for one year, and that was the best year of my life really,” Torney said. “He is a mentor not just in the pharmacy aspect, but health, wellness, family. And obviously running is a part of that.”
Tiberg came out of retirement and went back to work at Munson after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, helping with the immunization program.
“Mike is just one of the world’s greatest people,” Madion said. “He just represents decency and kindness that is unparalleled. Anybody who knows him really looks up to him and admires him.”
Along the race’s final stage down Front Street in downtown Traverse City, spectators lined the street, voices blending into a symphony of encouragement. The race announcer repeatedly touted Tiberg’s milestone as other earlier racers came across the finish line, but it wasn’t made public what made his 44th trip across the same line so special.
The Tibergs continued another tradition Saturday, going to Maxbauer Specialty Meat Market after the race for some bratwurst before returning home to grill up a post-race meal. Years ago, Tiberg brought grilled brats to Henry Witkop in the hospital recovery room after Witkop wasn’t able to race because of a surgery.
Tiberg knew that this race might be his last, but it was a testament to a life well lived — one defined by resilience, courage and unwavering determination. ALS might have taken its toll on his body, but the disease couldn’t extinguish the fire within Tiberg’s spirit.
“It’s a journey you’re never prepared for,” Tiberg said. “You take it day by day.”
