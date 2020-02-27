TRAVERSE CITY — A glide through some Leelanau County vineyards is scheduled on Leap Day as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit organization.
Cross-country skiing on a freshly groomed path through the snow-covered vineyards at Brengman Brothers will be offered this weekend as a benefit event for TART Trails. Participants also can snowshoe and perhaps even ride a fat tire bike.
The Fun in the Snow event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 — Leap Day. There is no admission charge for the event, but donations will be accepted which will go to TART Trails.
“It’s a way for us to give back to the community and recognize all the hard work they do,” said Lauren Fournier, events director for Brengman Brothers.
“We love to support TART Trails. We love their mission,” she said.
Brian Beauchamp, TART’s communications and policy director, said officials at the organization are thankful for the support, both from the community and the winery.
“TART Trails mission to provide and promote a trail network that enriches people and communities throughout the greater Traverse region relies on creating opportunities to encourage people to get out and enjoy their own trail experience in all seasons,” he said.
“This kind of event not only gets people active on some pretty epic winter trails, it also provides a fundraising mechanism to support the mission. It’s a positive feedback loop for the greater community and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Beauchamp said.
Officials with TART Trails and Suttons Bay Bikes will groom the trail through the vineyards. The latter also will offer fat tire bike and snowshoe rentals for $20 and $15, respectively.
Those who prefer to cross-country ski are encouraged to bring their own equipment.
“It’s a really awesome groomed trail,” Fournier said.
Chili and soup will be available inside the winery, provided potluck-style by the employees of Brengman Brothers and the bike shop. All donations for food will go to TART Trails, and the winery advertised a portion of all wine and tasting sales also will be contributed to the nonprofit.
Participants also will be able to get coffee and hot chocolate, and a fire pit will be burning outdoors to create an additional gathering place, Fournier said.
“We’re also dog friendly,” she said.
Brengman Brothers Winery is in Leelanau County at 9720 S. Center Highway, Traverse City.
Inquiries about the event can be sent to TART’s Caitlin Early at caitlin@traversetrails.org, or by calling her at 231-941-4300.
