TRAVERSE CITY — Hickory Hills Recreation Area will open its 2021-22 winter season with a new, larger fleet of downhill ski rental equipment to complement its 2018 facelift.
“We increased it because there’s such a demand for downhill skis and boots,” said Hickory Hills manager Cindy Anderson. “We’ve gone from 40 to 60 brand new sets. And we have cross-country skis we got just a couple years ago.”
The city-owned park aims to open its 15 downhill runs, 5k cross-country trail and sledding hill in time for Christmas break in two weeks but may need to delay until after the New Year instead, Anderson said.
Despite this week’s earlier snow dump and briefly freezing weather, workers need consistently cold temperatures to make — and keep — snow, she said.
And a warmup is in the offing, according to area forecasts.
“We don’t necessarily need snow to open,” Anderson said. “What we need is temperatures of 28 degrees and below and we can make snow. So having a few hours of cold here and there doesn’t really help us.”
The 125-acre park is hiring seasonal staff and Anderson hopes to avoid the shortages that have plagued area businesses by offering new employee perks including higher wages and free season passes.
“You see McDonald’s offering $21,” she said. “Being a county agency that’s not something in our budget. But giving employees an increase — $13 instead of $10 — and offering a season pass to employees for the first time is our way of trying to compete.”
The season passes — from $160 to $205 for adults and $140 to $185 for students, good for both Alpine and Nordic skiing — went on sale online in November.
Nordic-only passes also are available.
The online system allows purchasers to email their ID photos and arrange for contactless pickup of armbands at the ticket window, Anderson said.
“Once they get an armband they’re ready to go. They don’t have to stop at the lodge at any time,” she added.
Anderson is expecting another banner season — in part because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven many outdoors.
“Even with the pandemic going on we saw record numbers out here last year,” she said. “We must have had people Google ski hills in the Traverse City area because we had groups from Chicago and Detroit come up never even knowing what they were getting into.”
Recent improvements also are driving the park’s popularity, she said.
The $4 million project included a new lodge, new runs like the scenic Mad Dog overlooking Grand Traverse Bay, a new sledding hill and a new conveyor lift sometimes called the “magic carpet” on the beginner slope.
“From my perspective and from what I hear out there, the magic carpet is a big hit,” said Dan Diekman, one of about 10-20 staff who handle everything from maintenance, equipment rentals and lift operations to monitoring skiers for tickets as the “fun police.”
“The whole idea was to get more people up the hill, especially the kids learning, the littlest ones,” he said. “Before the magic carpet, the bunny hill was on the back side. The rope tow was not very long. We’ve had 50 people in line for the rope. Now with the magic carpet we can get close to 100 people on there.”
While the park’s 11 snow guns have begun working their way around the hills beginning at the front, by the lodge, the cross-country trails rely on the natural white stuff.
A group of about eight Vasa Ski Club volunteers began working on the trail in November and will continue to groom it until January, when Hickory Hills staff take over with their large equipment.
