Think snow.
We’re getting tinglingly close to the 47th Annual North American Vasa, and most winter athletes would feel more comfortable with more snow. A lot more snow. As I write this, we’re only about 8 inches behind last season’s tally, but with a nearly snow-free start to 2023, it feels like a much bigger deficit.
Winter events like the Vasa have faced one heckuva run over the past few years.
From COVID-19 cancellations to low participation during the pandemic’s second winter, 2022-2023 was meant to be the comeback for winter sports in northern Michigan.
Many of us were looking forward to a long ski, fat bike and snowshoe season after getting buried in snow in November. It didn’t stick, and we didn’t get more for several weeks.
That’s made it tough to find a rhythm for skiers and the event promoters trying to coax people back to races.
Without snow to train, it’s tough for anyone to commit to a race that may or may not happen.
The lack of a reliable training season is one reason why Vasa’s decision to remove the 50km makes sense; it’s a small portion of the event and may only see lower participation as climate change makes winter even less reliable.
Just as ski resorts have invested in four-season activities and amenities, our winter events are adapting, too.
Fat bikes can ride on snow, grass and in between. It’s not ideal, but snowshoe racers can take on a trail 10km in tennis shoes if need be.
Skiers may need to dabble in these alternatives to stay active during periods of variable snowfall — and the inevitable Vasa without snow.
Luckily, we’ll get the full North American Vasa experience this month. Let’s hope it’s the comeback race that the participants, the volunteers and the sponsors deserve and that the organizers need because of winter sports community needs this event to stick around.
And the snow to stick around, too.
