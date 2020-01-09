Happy New Year!
Tentatively, I declare it winter. I said it was winter over a month ago, too. I was wrong. Like the Lions fan I am, confidently claiming that this is the year it all comes together, I think this is the turn of season that we’ve all been waiting for.
The New Year brought a nice, thick, white blanket of snow as its belated holiday gift, and for winter sports folks, it’s more than welcome. When we got blasted with over a foot of powder in November, and again in early December, it seemed like the perfect winter to train for the Vasa. In my household, we circle only a few dates on the calendar. We note birthdays, we note Spring Break (my wife works in the schools), and we circle the Vasa in February as one of our favorite events of the year.
My earliest memories of the race have nothing to do with snow. They weren’t even outside. Instead, my first Vasa experiences were from sitting under the long tables used at packet-stuffing. My mom worked for NorthMed, then PriorityHealth, the firms that served as title sponsors back in the '90s.
My brother and I were always recruited to come “help,” which means shirking all duties and spending much of the evening trying to find snacks and score a pair of those cool Swix earmuffs.
We’d also make sure to push the luggage carts up and down the hallways of the Grand Traverse Resort until the staff had visibly had enough of the shenanigans. Hence the refuge under the tables.
I didn’t even really understand that there was more to the Vasa than stuffing packets until the year we watched the Downtown Sprints from the former NorthMed offices, located across from what is now Brew. We had a warm bird’s eye view of the sprints, and a well-stocked buffet; I suddenly loved skiing.
It wasn’t until I was much older that the Vasa turned into something more than just food and entertainment. I finally hopped in the Vasa Fat Bike Race, an event that has grown each and every year under the watchful eye of Race Director John Roe and his company of grooming gnomes from Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association. The race, which features a format, distance, and singletrack that is totally different from everything else in the state, is awesome. I thought I’d be doing it every winter forever. But then, I met a girl.
My wife is really into skiing. She’d never brag, so I’ll do it for her; she won the 50k two years ago and was on the podium last year, and all without a competitive bone in her body. She’s the sort of athlete that can hop off the couch and just fly, which is both amazing and infuriating, at times.
She got me hooked on skiing, and now, the Vasa has gone from a volunteer opportunity to a fat bike race to the pinnacle of my winter plans. This year, I’ve tagged in my friend Dan Ellis to do the 50k with me, and next year, we’ll both get another person to try skiing and give the race a go. We’re really lucky to have such amazing trails, organized grooming, and an event like this right here in our backyard. Plus, there are always a lot of snacks.
