Last week, I got a text from a cycling buddy.
“Are you going to the Tuesday Night Ride?” he asked.
It’s a sign of the times that my answer goes to a whole column and not a simple “yes” or “no.”
Even after months of quarantine and social distancing, we’re still facing tough decisions about what normal looks like.
For so many of us, normal does mean meeting up with friends to ride or run together. That’s a huge part of why we love cycling and the thrill of a fast, friendly but competitive bunch galloping around Old Mission Peninsula or through the woods is an element of the sport that keeps us connected. Races around the world are postponed or canceled, and most of us are itching to at least get our weekly jaunts back on the calendar.
But many of these rides go beyond a few pals meeting up to pedal. Our cycling community is passionate, dedicated, and sizable.
A normal Monday or Tuesday night ride could see groups of 60 riders or more. That’s well within the Governor’s guidelines for outdoor activities, but like so many things these days, the lines are blurry.
If you’ve ever seen a road bike ride, cyclists use each other to block the wind, often riding just inches apart for hours at a time. It’s not uncommon to catch a few drops of sweat from another rider on the face, and while it’s poor form, we’ve all felt the mist of an inconsiderate snot rocket fired from the front.
Still, the rollback of social distancing and lockdown guidelines have meant that athletes are free to make look at a ride, measure the risk, and decide for themselves.
So far, Michigan’s new cases have steadily decreased, largely thanks to citizens following recommendations and living with a newfound sense of perspective on what leaving the house means for themselves, their families, and others.
All of this has left us in a place where the situation is different for everyone. While other riders have kicked off Tuesday night rides and other group adventures with 15 to 20 people at a time, those groups are growing all the time.
Others have made the decision to ride solo, or to ride only with a small group and stick with that same circle of friends to make sure we aren’t exposing each other to wider circles of possible infection.
I’ve been as conflicted about group rides as I have been about seeing big social gatherings in parks, tourists visiting our stores without masks, and more people spending time together inside. I am not an expert, and I won’t tell others what they should be doing. I didn’t ride last Tuesday, and neither did my friend. Will I ride next week, or next month?
So much has changed in the past two weeks, it’s impossible to guess where Traverse City, Michigan as a whole, and the rest of the country will be in mid-July.
Until then, we all have to make the right decisions to keep at-risk athletes or high-risk family members safe.
