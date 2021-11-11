A bit like a switch, we’re going from an idyllic fall to something like winter.
Whether you’re ready or not, winter is coming. It’s how you decide to handle the transition between seasons that matters.
For years, I dreaded winter. In the weeks after the Iceman Cometh Challenge, I’d start to agonize about the dark, the cold, and the wet weather. The drenching rain would become punctuated by snow flurries and frost become a regular visitor on my windshield each morning. At some point, the overnight snow would stick and my seasonal gloom would be entrenched for months to come.
It was only when I realized that what I thought of winter was shaped more by how I thought about it than how much I actually enjoyed it. Armed with a few winter hobbies, a positive mindset, and very thick gloves, winter has become a transition I appreciate, even if it still isn’t something I look forward to.
That new attitude on winter is made a lot easier by the many outdoor activities that make it easier to get off the couch. That might be the first point worth reiterating; the hardest part of winter activities is getting out the door. To bundle up and head out the front door, braving that first slap of cold air is, at least for me, the worst part. Once the skis hit the tracks or my fat bike tires find snow, things get increasingly fun at about the same rate my body temperature rises.
We wouldn’t have so many incredible experiences without groups like TART and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association. We can also add the folks behind Hickory Hills to that list. Hickory has offered downhill skiers in-town for decades, but the renewed investment in cross-country skiing has given us not just an easy loop around the meadow, but a series of loops that can make an hour on even the Meadows side a thrill. With the added groomed trails located on the west side, right on the backside of the ridge that makes also serves as the downhill, cross-country skiers have a really fun place to work on technique and get in a great workout without leaving city limits.
I once wrote about facing winter’s chill to commute by bike, only to receive an email telling me that talk about the cold would discourage people from trying to get around by bike in the winter. Well, I’m not exactly turning your world upside down when I say that cross-country skiing, and fat bike, and indeed most winter activities, are cold. What might actually surprise you and encourage you to try them, is that winter is much more fun than it is cold. Step outside and see for yourself.
