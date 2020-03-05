In northern Michigan, seasons don’t have a reputation for sticking to a calendar.
March doesn’t mean more winter, and it certainly doesn’t promise us uninterrupted spring sunshine. What it does give us a chance to do is celebrate both, and for so many local athletes, there’s a lot to get excited about.
Spring skiing is some of the most enjoyable of the season, and this past weekend was a perfect example of it. For the first time, Traverse City hosted the High School Nordic Skiing Championships, drawing cross-countries skiers from all parts of the state for two days of racing at Hickory Hills. It was the culmination of years of hard work to bring a truly great Nordic experience to the region and, just weeks after the North American Vasa, a stellar exclamation point on the season for dozens of local skiers.
At the local trailheads, I was always aware that Nordic skiing tends to be a sport that skews toward retirees; after seeing how popular the Vasa Ski Club’s Junior program, Nordic Flyers, and these high school teams have become, I think we have a very bright future.
It’s not just skiers capping off their winter fun.
Fat bikers will cap off their race season this week just about exactly how you’d expect; by racing hot laps around the Suds ’n’ Snow Microbrew Festival.
Now under the name of the Huma Luma Licious Fat Bike Race, this has become an annual tradition in combining wide tires and cold beer at Timber Ridge.
This year, there’s even more to get excited about, because all of the proceeds from the race are going to support Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association, the group of volunteers who maintain trails across the region.
The rest of the month has so many events for athletes, it’s tough to choose which to take on.
That’s one of the biggest changes for active people compared to 10 or 15 years ago. No matter the sport, each community has such a big following that it can support races and events year-round, throughout all four seasons.
While there are a number of monolithic events for runners, cyclists, skiers, and other athletes, there seems to be no end to the number of competitive or non-competitive events to enjoy.
Three years ago, I would have been anxious to see winter slide by.
Now, I’ve learned a whole new appreciation for the seasons and making the most of what each offers.
Winter gives us an entirely new rhythm, which in turns connects us to different groups. While I haven’t seen enough of my cycling pals, I’ve been really lucky to spend more time with skiers of all abilities, all of whom have shared their passion for their sport.
I’ve even rekindled my love for running, something I did growing up and dropped once I started to take cycling more seriously. With spring, it’s inevitable that things will swing back towards something more like normal, but I’ve found myself feeling refreshed and reenergized by the snow.
If we’re celebrating a winter of snowsports, we’ve got to count our blessings for the spring things just around the corner.
In fact, this weekend, we get yet another gift — daylight. With our great Spring Forward, we get even more time to do what we love. For me, it’s a chance to put in more miles, get my riding pals back together, and look forward to the endless opportunities to get moving.
