Traverse City is the Cancer Prevention Capital of the World. For one day per year, at least.
For five years now, Traverse City has served as the home of the Less Cancer Bike Ride, and event supporting the Next Generation Choices Foundation. Better known simply as “Less Cancer,” the nonprofit organization provides educational materials for healthcare professionals and forceful advocacy at the community, state and federal levels.
They have the hard work. We just get to ride bikes.
On June 10, we’ll have a small group riding about 80 miles in beautiful Leelanau County. While we’ll be mostly focused on the ride (and looking forward to the snack stop at Suttons Bay Bikes), you better believe we’ll talk about the mission, too. Every single one of the rides and most everyone in our community has been touched by cancer, whether themselves or by a friend or family member.
We can do more.
Between 30-50 percent of all cancer cases are preventable. More importantly, a focus on cancer prevention is the most cost-effective and accessible way to reduce cancer rates in the U.S. and the world. With access to healthcare proving expensive and inequitable, prevention is an even more critical focus in underserved communities.
You can get involved, too.
This year, Less Cancer is adding a hiking option to the event. Between June 2 and July 2, the challenge is simple; get moving. Get your friends together for a ride around the Boardman Lake Trail or a jaunt to Suttons Bay. Find a trail system you’ve never visited and spend an hour or two in the woods. Just moving can be exceptional medicine.
To learn more about the event, check out LessCancer.org and if you see a group of cyclists in the County on June 10, say hello. We’re pedaling the path to prevention — and every mile matters.
