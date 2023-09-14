The trails don’t exactly maintain themselves. Last week, I snuck out early Saturday morning to ride a mix of the Vasa Pathway and Vasa Singletrack. After record-breaking rainfall earlier in the week, I expected plenty of deep ruts and washed-out trails, downed trees, and a few hike-a-bikes to get around the worst of the sandpits.
I had zero problems.
The Pathway’s most troublesome sections were not only fixed but professionally manicured and looking primed for hundreds of riders that take to the trails every weekend. The VST, especially the sections that were re-routed to hold up to both heavy use and heavy rainfall, were in perfect shape.
Of course, Traverse City trail users are spoiled when it comes to exceptional maintenance. Traverse Area Recreational Trails and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association set extremely high standards in their efforts to build, maintain, and protect trails across the region, investing time and resources to create volunteer-led crews that keep our natural surface pathways in prime shape.
Maintaining those standards comes down to community involvement, which relies heavily on events. In August, NMMBA held its annual Fiesta at the VST, hosting more than 100 members and passers-by for fajitas and refreshments. This year’s Fiesta also served as a grand opening of sorts for the new restrooms at the VST, an effort made possible by NMMBA and, crucially, another local bike-first organization, the Cherry Capital Cycling Club.
Our community has another chance together this fall.
NMMBA’s Traverse City Trails Festival presented by Stone Hound Brewing is on the books for Sept. 30.
It’s a new look TCTF this year, with a new venue in Timber Ridge and a new date, too, after making the jump from July to fall.
The TCTF is the biggest fundraising event of the year for NMMBA — and the biggest party.
You’re never going to find time; make time to get outside and enjoy some time in the woods and appreciate just how good we’ve got it.
