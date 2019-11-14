I had a really, really busy fall. Instead of getting outside to ride with friends and put in big miles ahead of the Iceman Cometh Challenge, I was hopping on the trainer so that I could reply to emails and texts. October was a perfect storm of my normal job and helping making Iceman come to life; it was always a perfect October for people out like being outdoors.
All month long, one of the added stressors was that I was missing out on warm weather, sunshine, and the last few opportunities to ride or run with bare arms. I’ll admit, there were just a few points this fall that I fell into a deep, dark despair, most often when I looked at the long-range forecast that indicated winter was coming in on the heels of the big race. There was one particular afternoon that I saw a few riders heading out on Old Mission Peninsula under a brilliant sun and a strong tailwind, while I was riding in semi-darkness on the trainer while trying to pay attention to a conference call. It wasn’t just a fear of missing out, it was the cold, crushing confirmation of it.
That forecast got colder and wetter as October flew by. Winter didn’t wait; with snow overnight leading into the Iceman, it was a brutal 30th edition of the race that no one will forget anytime soon. The 2- to 4 inches of snow that fell before the race sat and lingered, melting slowly and turning mile after mile of the course into mud. The snow never really left, even as we spent Sunday tearing down the banners and fencing.
It wasn’t until Friday that I was able to get out of the basement and ride in the sun ... and in the snow.
That random Friday ride with friends was by far the most fun I’d had in months, and not just because I was long overdue. It wasn’t fun in spite of the snow, it was fun because of the snow. I realized I wasn’t just anxious about missing out on fall, but I was just as excited for change of seasons. My wife has always said that she couldn’t imagine living anywhere without a distinct fall, summer, spring, and winter, and while I always claimed she could visit me in Arizona any time she wanted once I became a snow bird. I’m now a total convert.
We have so many opportunities to get outside, not least of which is the incredible job our community has done in reshaping Hickory Hills. Both Nordic and Alpine skiers have just got to be salivating at such a long winter to enjoy the slopes and trails. Personally, I’m really excited for double-headers at Timber Ridge. Those consist of fat bike riding the singletrack groomed by Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, then taking a break by the fireplace for lunch before another hour or two skiing on the Vasa Pathway. If you don’t have something you love to do this time of year, find something. It won’t be long until you’re a convert like me.
