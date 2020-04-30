Normally, as Traverse City slipped through the final weeks of April, nearly every cyclist would be out in the woods trying to scout out the race course for the Mud, Sweat, and Beers.
But nothing is normal right now, is it?
By the last weekend in April, Michigan is usually a dozen or more races into the new season.
Even for those without a competitive bone in their body, they’ve had at least a few rides in Leelanau County or on Old Mission Peninsula with friends.
There are many more serious, tragic, and frightening things going on in the world, but you’ll forgive your cycling pals for lamenting not the canceled competition so much as the loss of community.
Some races, including Mud, Sweat, and Beers and the Arcadia Grit & Gravel, have both found new homes later in the season.
The Less Cancer Bike Ride, a fundraiser slated for June 7, found itself without a viable date to slide to. Instead, they’re going the virtual route, asking past and potential participants to raise money for cancer prevention by joining the ride and making a donation, pledging to pedal wherever people can.
And those rides are decidedly solo.
Guidelines from USA Cycling and the League of Michigan Bicyclists have strongly recommended athletes to exercise alone, forgoing group events with anyone outside their immediate household.
That led many of Traverse City’s famous rides to clear from the calendars, and group runs like those hosted by the Traverse City Track Club canceled as well.
Luckily, our community is incredibly tight-knit. We’ve relied on apps and platforms like Strava to stay connected and stay motivated, even if our chilly spring miles have been racked up by ourselves.
I’ve never seen so many conversations, so many ‘kudos’ (the Strava equivalent of a Facebook ‘Like’ on your friends’ activities) and creative ways to use digital features for real-life fun.
We recently held a month-long ‘race’ using automatically-generated times based on segments on Old Mission Peninsula, Wayne Hill, and the Vasa Pathway. It’s a way to compete, engage, or just see where your fitness is at and reconnect with all the pals you’re missing.
From family Zoom calls to Strava talk, we’re all finding ways to stay in touch. For athletes, it’s never been easier, and that’s something to be thankful for in a time where it can be all too easy to feel like you’re on your own island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.