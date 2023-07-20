My daughter knows where all the bakeries are.
She’s 2.
She loves nothing more than exploring by bike, which, for now, involves tucking herself into our kid trailer with a water bottle, a snack, and a stuffed animal friend. Most of her rides are pointed straight to the library or to Grandma’s house, which takes us along Eighth Street or through the neighborhoods. She’s also partial to a quick stop at the slew of bike shops near the library, preferring those with shop dogs.
Aside from proof of the genetic inheritance of a sweet tooth, it’s also an example of how riding bikes connects you to your community. Kids and adults in cars are usually stressed, distracted or both. For kids, life in the backseat is a blur, a time-filler between Point A and Point B. It’s tough to put place in perspective and see Traverse City’s neighborhoods, public areas, and institutions (i.e., the library, bakeries, coffee shops and ice cream parlors) that make living here feel like home.
Growing up, my brother and I spent a lot of time in the car. Our parents split when we were young, so we rotated houses almost daily. The backseat was our third home, filled with books and magazines to make the trips a bit more fun. But our dad would almost always spot-check us, asking, “Do you guys know where you are?” That awareness stuck, and I appreciate it to this day. (Note: It didn’t take the same way for my brother. Take him 5 miles out of downtown Traverse City, and he’s lost.)
Of course, riding your bike isn’t always convenient, safe, or even possible. Time is a luxury few busy families or individuals enjoy in surplus. Like too many things in life, you aren’t going to find time; make time, even if it starts with a single trip per week.
Soon, you’ll come to “know” the people along your route enough for a smile and a wave.
Leave a few minutes early, and you might even have time to stop at a bakery.
