Kids these days. I’m jealous. And it’s not so much about smartphones or video games. I wouldn’t wish being a teenager today on anyone of my generation; we had enough trouble and hurt feelings with our Myspace Top Five Friends lists.
No, I’m jealous of the biking scene kids have in Traverse City.
Like a lot of eager cyclists, I stopped riding consistently once team sports became the focus of all of my friends. By the time I hit middle school, mountain bike riding and racing with my dad was something we tucked into the few open weekends later in summer between travel baseball and the start of football season. Eventually, the rides stopped altogether and didn’t start again until college. (There’s a lesson for everyone; you can always come back to cycling.)
I don’t think I missed out on any Tour victories, but I do wonder what might have been different if I had the drive and the camaraderie that Norte provides kids these days? One of the few things that kept me cycling as a teen as long as I did was having my brother to ride with. But what if there had been dozens of kids meeting up after school and traveling to races every weekend?
For the kids that do want to keep riding, there’s a ready-made community of cyclists to keep them rolling. Norte’s Youth Mountain Bike Teams offers a chance — and a place — to ride. That’s a benefit for kids who may not excel at team sports or have the immediate skills to feel competitive amongst their friends and peers. It’s another option, another avenue that can make a big difference for kids entering one of the most formidable periods of their lives.
Cycling offers an alternative that keeps kids active and connected without WIFI. Instead of more screentime, they’re learning the social skills and fitness habits that make middle school, high school, and college less intimidating.
This year’s fall Youth Mountain Bike Team programs kick off on Sept. 12 and I can’t wait to see the half-dozen bike teams, aged between first grade and 12, cruising around Traverse City.
Whether those kids ever race or not, these teams are a community that I never had; one that isn’t measured in wins and losses or being a starter or not.
There are going to be enough comparisons to the people around you in life; let the kids pedal a while longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.