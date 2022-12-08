I was chatting with a cycling pal who is dead set on getting cross-country skis. Brad Hochsteler and his family have lived in Traverse City for more than a decade, but he’s never taken the two-plank plunge, at least not without the charms of gravity. He’s a dedicated downhill skier, but why try cross-country now?
“I live and work less than five minutes from Hickory Hills. How can I not cross-country ski?” he replied. He’s not alone. The city’s investment in Hickory, from a beautiful lodge to professionally built trails and a dedicated grooming program, seems to have reinvigorated skiing in Traverse City.
For some time now, XC skiing has been known as a sport you retire into. Hanging out at Timber Ridge or the Vasa Warming Hut in years past, the average skier was around retirement age or at least old enough to enjoy an empty nest at home and the free time that comes with it. The biggest barrier to skiing isn’t money or fitness but time. TC residents on the west side had to make the long trek across town to the Vasa Pathway, adding 30-40 minutes of commuting time to their skiing.
That’s a big time investment made even more costly because of the unpredictable winters we’ve experienced in the past decade. There are fewer and fewer prime ski days, and even marginal conditions seem to be tougher to count on in December and January.
Having grooming trails at Hickory for skiers, plus fat bikers and snowshoers, makes getting outside more accessible for more people, especially families.
It’s also giving Hickory momentum for other initiatives. A committee, with community buy-in and support from TART, Norte and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, are quickly cementing plans for professional trail systems designed to offer all trail users an exceptional natural surface experience just blocks from Traverse City’s thriving downtown. That will serve as a blueprint and an important case study for the proverbial elephant in the room, the Commons.
It’s impossible and unfair to compare the two properties; the Commons includes many stakeholders and very different priorities than Hickory. Both the Commons and Hickory do share an important characteristic; potential. Investing and expanding in in-town recreational opportunities for all Traverse City residents, especially those with families.
Brad is getting his cross-country skis at Brick Wheels and, like all skiers, starting to get ansty for the snow to stick for good this winter. When there’s enough on the ground for the legendary Coach Kostrzewa to roll and groom, you can count on Brad and dozens of other skiers to be hitting the tracks — and they’ll happy to give Brad a few pointers.
