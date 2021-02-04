Finally, we have winter. As dreary as December was, and as lazy as the snow continued to be at the new year, we finally have a great reason to get outside and enjoy it.
Normally, we’d be cramming in the kilometers to prepare for the slew of seasonal races like the White Pine Stampede and the North American Vasa. In my very limited experience as a skier, the final two or three weeks before a race feel like the final stretch of classes before a college final. Quite suddenly, all the class attended seemed insufficient and those classes skipped far too numerous; time is running out.
We’d all much rather be racing and challenging ourselves this winter, but just as was the case this spring, summer, and fall, we can at least enjoy a season without that slightly added pressure we place on ourselves to scrounge up the fitness to at least survive our chosen events, let alone push to new personal bests. Races are going virtual and some have even removed the competitive element altogether.
For instance, the Short’s Brewing Fat Bike Series is offering up a new way to get out and explore the Winter Sports Singletrack. Instead of the fastest times and most grueling courses imaginable, they plan to release what has been, at least until now, a top secret checklist of waypoints for adventurers (not racers) to find. It’s a way to experience the trails in a whole new way, often in a whole new direction, and at a very different pace. Instead of hard intervals and weeks of training, riders are now in the woods discovering new ways to piece together their favorite loops, just in case they need to pull out the re-route during their PhatVenture leading into what would have been North American Vasa weekend.
Still, plenty of us are getting a little anxious about what things will look like in March, in April, and into a May that usually is chock-full of events like Mud, Sweat, and Beers, Arcadia Grit & Gravel, the Bayshore Marathon, and serves as a welcome to spring and summer. More than ever, those events were meant to serve as the reunions we didn’t get to enjoy last fall; after a winter apart, we may again find ourselves pushing back plans to safely bring together our active communities so that we can do so safely when the time is right.
The most difficult finish line is one that always seems to get pushed further and further away. While adults might be able to look at the situation with the benefit of additional perspective than student-athletes, it’s a frustration that we need to accept and embrace. The less we do now, the sooner we do more. By sticking to the disappointment in February and March, we might put ourselves in a better, healthier, safer position in June, in July, and in August. The events that have made the toughest decisions, to cancel, postpone, or go virtual, are the events that are making those summer and fall races and festivals possible. The more commitment we make to limiting ourselves now, the sooner we’ll be back in action, and the safer we keep our wider community.
It’s more difficult than ever to predict what the coming weeks and months will look like. But for now, we’ll have to stick to predicting the weather, watching the radar, and making the best of the next sunny day after a storm front and make the most of what we can enjoy this winter.
