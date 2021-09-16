The clock is ticking.
There’s something about flipping the calendar in September that sets off a trigger in my head that the season of “lasts” is here. The last ride with bare arms. The last ride without wearing knee warmers. The last ride without a jacket. The last ride in Leelanau County until spring.
In northern Michigan, the weather rarely checks with the calendar on how to behave. In 2019, we had a week of rain and sleet leading into a Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge with three to four inches of snow overnight. In 2020, the year without a race, it was 70 degrees and the riders who chose to ride the course on what would have been race day were more worried about getting a sunburn than frostbite.
Those two variables, the inevitable and the unpredictable, play a big part in being a cyclist or any kind of athlete. They combine to create both a sense of urgency and a sense of wishful thinking. From mid-September into the end of the season just over a month later, we’ll be planning group rides on our favorites with a sort of a verbal asterisk tacked on every time. We’ll make plans to ride for three hours in the county if it doesn’t rain. We’ll try to put in a full Out’n’Back, the Iceman training pilgrimage that involves riding out to Kalkaska and then back on the Iceman course if the weather cooperates.
That sense of timing running out can cause plenty of frustration, but it’s something we can embrace, too. If our best-laid plans are scuttled a time or two through the next month, then it should make the ride where everything, and everyone, comes together even sweeter. And those days do happen. There is nothing like getting a dozen friends together for the first big Iceman training ride in late September, with the canopy overhead first kissed with color and a morning chill the burns off with the rising sun, this place and this sport is golden.
I’ve got a to-do list. My autumn is more compacted than ever and riding outdoors during the week isn’t an option. That means the numbers are against me; there are 14 more days, Saturdays and Sundays, to ride outside. Four of them will be spent getting things ready for Iceman at Timber Ridge. Let’s say another four are rain days. That makes just six days of riding consistently outside, but six chances for one of those truly perfect autumn mornings with friends.
I don’t have any intention of wasting a single one.
