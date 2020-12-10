You’ve heard it for months, and you’ll only hear it more often as we ease through the holidays and into a hopeful new year. 2020 has been tough, and though we have a lot to be thankful for, we have a lot to want back into our lives, too.
Like all of us, our local athletes have made a lot of sacrifices this year. It might be easy to dismiss missing our favorite rides and races as something less important than having to cancel or miss get-togethers with friends and family. But at least in our cycling community, the people we ride with and race with are our friends and family, and it’s evident even when we aren’t on the road or in the woods.
This fall, we welcomed our first child into the world. In the days leading up to her birth, and in the immediate days afterward, the outpouring of support from the people we ride with was overwhelming and immensely appreciated. What made it even more important was the growing sense of isolation we’d felt as a married couple; instead of having visitors to hold and hug and meet our daughter, these visitors were essentially making a trip to the baby zoo and waving to our newborn through a window.
After months of lockdown, social distancing, and doing our part to protect ourselves and our community, to have cycling friends visit was proof that while bikes brought us all together, it’s the quality of the people that keep us connected. It’s also what makes us feel confident that when things get back to something like normal, we’ll all be there and pick up right where we left off.
So, what does cycling, and community, and family, look like until that happens? Traverse City cyclists and athletes have adapted. Events like the Farmland 5 and Free-For-All Bike race has transitioned to virtual competition, giving runners and riders three days to put time in on the course. The North American Vasa, scheduled for mid-February, is working hard to do anything it can to put on an event for the 45th year, but do so as safely as possible.
Group rides are small, with riders sticking to small groups or pods of the same riders, usually a dozen or less. Many have stuck indoors with the cold weather of November and December, using online software like Zwift to form racing leagues with friends connected online. One group now has over 30 riders in a three-week stage race; I’m struggling to keep up.
Our cycling community, like all of northern Michigan and the country, are getting through this the best we can. We want to get back to normal. We want to get back to normal group rides and our favorite races, and with the snow sure to come soon, we want to enjoy our groomed trails together as we always have. But until it’s safe, I’m proud of how cyclists and organizations, at least, on the whole, have been a part of the solution to bringing those things back sooner by doing the right things now.
At the very top of my Christmas list is a vaccine. The second is a new bike, obviously. Third, however, is to simply go on a bike ride with my friends this spring and do so safely, because as a community, we’ve gotten COVID-19 under control.
