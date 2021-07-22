I’ve got nothing but respect for you, Dad.
Growing up, my brother and I had two households, and we saw our dad Tuesdays, Thursdays, and every other weekend. I still blame that non-stop back-and-forth for my overdeveloped sense of time and anxiety over being late. I still show up to most things about 15 minutes early, which is likely the amount of time my brother held us up.
But this is about free time, or, the lack thereof. My daughter is now just about nine months old and one of the things I keep thinking to myself is about just how much time I used to have. Even working a couple of jobs and keeping my wife happy, I had time to watch TV and read in the same evening. I could ride for three, four, even five hours at a stretch on the weekend and still have time to nap, cook, eat, clean, nap, and still get bored.
What I appreciate now is that my Dad was in a rush, and that extended to his bike riding. I inherited his love of cycling alongside his dry sense of humor, and he also passed down one of the most important lessons I’ve learned so far.
It was a lazy summer evening when I was in middle school. I’d spent the day laying around watching Sportscenter several times on repeat. It was after dinner, which my Dad had put together less than 10 minutes after walking in the door, which was after an 11-hour workday, which was after waking up at 4 a.m., which itself was after getting home at 7 or 8 the evening before. Cycling was literally the last in a long line of things to do in a day. It was also the first thing he could choose to do, his first indulgence of something he would decide to invest his time in that wasn’t an obligation.
- While my brother and I were sinking deep into our respective indentations on the couch to watch MASH, my dad walked out of his room in his cycling kit. He filled up his water bottle. He was visibly tired, bleary-eyed, and not exactly jumping up and down to get out the door. My brother and I were both surprised he was going to ride after such a long day. We asked why he was riding if he was so spent.
His lesson was this: you can’t let all the things you have to do keep you from doing the things you want to do. That means being a super parent; it means making time, not hoping to find it. He finished his day and he had checked all the boxes, including being a caring, invested parent and doing everything he could do to provide for his kids. But he also found the energy to ride and face because being on a bike mattered so much to him.
He did a lot better job balancing things than I have. There are a lot of times that I feel guilty for riding two hours on a Saturday when I have barely seen our daughter for most of the week. But I know that I am a better father, a better husband, a better friend, and a better employee when I ride or run, and I think that is probably the second lesson my dad taught me without having to say it.
