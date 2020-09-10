Nothing has looked or felt familiar this summer in Traverse City. Our slate of events and festivals do so much to set the pace of the season, and for many, several months of lockdown have given even the incredible weather of the past few months an added degree of listlessness.
As we transition to fall, we may be headed for more of the same, be it still unfamiliar.
Growing up, I looked forward to fall. For me, the first sign of it wasn’t pumpkin donuts or the first blush of colors on the leaves. Instead, each year in mid-August, I would ride the 2-odd miles from my house to Westwoods Elementary to see if the school had put the class assignments on the window yet. In hindsight, the date it was posted was almost certainly available to myself and to my parents, but I never asked, and they never told. Instead, I would make a daily pilgrimage to see which teacher would have the honor, or burden, of having myself and 30 of my friends in their care come September.
Now, students have much more to think about heading into the first day of school on Sept. 8. That date doesn’t mean they’ll hit the school bus. This year, TCAPS is planning to begin the year online, with in-person learning hopefully and optimistically slated for Sept. 21. There are myriad concerns about getting back into the classroom and back to something like normal. In our schools, even officials have admitted that social distancing is impossible, they’ve rejected plans for hybrid learning, and even elements of the day such as busing, dismissal, lunch, and passing periods between classes seem to lack the detail you might expect after nearly six months of kids being at home.
One of the best opportunities, however, is the simplest. Parents are indicated that many more will be driving their kids to school instead of relying on busing. That concern is valid, but we can do more. Instead, now is the time to work with your student to safely ride to class each day. Norte and TCAPS have invested so much time and energy over the past few years into advocating and mapping safe routes to schools, and creating the infrastructure on school property to support the effort, is as inexpensive as purchasing an appropriate amount of bike racks.
Riding to school provides more space on buses for those students who live too far to ride, or for those who may have different destinations or obligations after school. For example, I grew up in two households and rarely returned to the home from which I’d left in the morning. If those students who can ride choose to do so, we’ll open up more safe distances on buses, space that we don’t necessarily have the luxury to offer in the classroom. Additionally, riding to class will let students get some much needed fresh air and physical activity, more important now that physical education classes may look very, very different and with school sports taking on new schedules and formats.
Even if you don’t have kids, you can help. It’s simple. Slow down. Be the driver who actually stops at crosswalks, drives the speed limit, and gives kids and all pedestrians ample space when overtaking. Cyclists, runners, and walkers are not inconveniences; they’re human beings who choose a different mode of transportation and recreation for the good of their health. Kids on bikes and on foot are one less car on the road. Thank them by being respectful.
In a world looking for normal, let’s make being a bike and pedestrian-friendly community part of the “new normal” —pandemic or not.
