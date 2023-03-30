I’m planning a cycling training camp. For my daughter.
She’s 2.
She’s at the perfect age to get serious about cycling, although her primary motivator isn’t glory or trophies. No, she’s most likely to ride if there are certain post-ride ice cream or cookie assurances. Isn’t that the case for all of us?
Plenty of kids are eager to get outside and ride this spring, the promise of baked goods notwithstanding. So many kids, in fact, that Traverse City’s youth cycling organization, Norte, is short coaches. They’re looking for adults with a passion for cycling (and a little free time in the afternoon) to help get hundreds of kids outside, building healthy habits, confidence and a connection with bikes that will last a lifetime.
Unfortunately, I can’t be a coach this spring. But I’ve coached in the past, and I’d like to offer a few tips based on my experiences that I’m brushing off ahead of our Daddy-Daughter Cycling Training Program.
First, snacks. The kids are going to want snacks. They will want snacks before practice, several times during practice and certainly after practice. While nutrition is vital to optimal performance, keep snack time to a minimum, or you won’t make it more than a mile.
Safety always comes first. Norte provides detailed maps and instructions highlighting the safest trails to ride, plus helmet and equipment requirements. I’m not as worried about the kids as I am about you. Ride smart, remember you’re not 12 years old, and as cool as those kids look hitting the jumps at the Vasa Bike Park, you will not look as cool splayed out on the ground.
Finally, it’s fun. It’s incredibly fun. You don’t have to be a mountain bike racer or put in 5,000 miles a year to be a Norte coach. You have to have fun. It is so refreshing and rewarding to see both bikes and the world through a kid’s eyes again. Your practices will be punctuated by pitstops to look at bugs. You’ll get questions so profound you’ll swear the kids asking them are reading Socrates. You’ll see kids have bad days, good days, and days where a flip switches and they’re suddenly confident, smiling cyclists. It’s fun. Check out Norte Youth Cycling and, even if you can’t coach this year, see how you can get involved with other events this year. In the meantime, we’ll be training at the Sovis household to prepare our toddler for the balance bike racing season — and baking cookies.
