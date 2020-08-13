This summer has looked very different across northern Michigan and certainly around the world. But in our little slice of earth, we’ve seen plenty of momentum in the push to put people and community first.
The real pillars of summer in Traverse City began falling in the spring months, completely reshaping the look and feel of our town like never before. No National Cherry Festival, no Traverse City Film Festival, no Ironman and, for cyclists, none of the almost weekly races that make the months of April to October look like an overfull dance card.
Those pillars fell like dominoes, and ask plenty of local athletes and they’ll tell you that a lack of group events and races has made motivation tough.
The sheer scale of the challenges facing the world can make going for a ride a bit harder to justify; what good is pedaling when there’s a pandemic raging?
It might be everything. Each and everyone one of us has the responsibility to measure and evaluate our risk and do what we can to protect ourselves and each other. The next step from there is to look up and recognize that the creative ideas our city has experimented with this summer have been a huge success.
Of the businesses owners I’ve spoken with, they have been overwhelmingly happy with the success of closing down much of Front Street to offer restaurants and shops more space for visitors. In fact, without this move, some restaurants and coffee shops wouldn’t have made it this far without it.
As a cyclist, I also believe the change in traffic patterns has improved cyclists’ visibility on State Street, with the four-way stops, helping to get drivers’ eyes up from their phones, down from the lights, and looking into the faces of pedestrians and riders.
There were bright spots away from Front Street, too. If that change helped local businesses, then the Shared Streets program helped families and residents.
A number of neighborhoods enjoyed periods with certain blocks shut down to offer more outdoor recreational space and more commuting routes for cyclists.
This was especially helpful when BATA was encouraging only essential travel on public transit, which meant more riders getting across town.
The next step here is to introduce similar efforts on streets that see real commuting traffic. Future iterations could include turning some streets into one-way roads, with one lane reserved for cyclists.
Finally, the biggest bright spot for cyclists has been safer roads. While there have still been plenty of visitors over the past few months, the traffic has been notably less of an issue in safely riding in Traverse City and getting out on the roads of Leelanau County or Old Mission Peninsula.
Maybe drivers are less in a hurry now, or maybe there’s been a much-needed shift in perspective, but it’s been my experience that the overtaking driver is more willing to give time and space while passing. On quiet mornings, I’ve gone mile after mile without seeing a car, even as Old Mission slowly wakes up under a late summer sunrise.
As tough as things have been this year, cyclists still have plenty to love about summer in Traverse City.
